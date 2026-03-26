Sandra Maischberger invited a left-wing SPD politician and an AfD politician to her ARD talk show on Wednesday evening. The discussion is very entertaining at first, but gets a little boring in between. Somehow there is too much ruckus.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The TV duel between SPD politician Ralf Stegner and AfD representative Bernd Baumann resulted in a heated debate.

While Stegner reacted increasingly emotionally, Baumann remained calm and was able to capitalize on this politically.

In terms of content, irreconcilable positions on migration, taxes and Europe clashed - there was no rapprochement. Show more

After the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate at the latest , it should now be clear to everyone: The SPD has a problem. Voters are running away from it. They are defecting to the AfD, which they obviously trust more. What's more, the number of non-voters has been falling since the AfD came into existence.

The German government now wants to initiate a summer of reforms after the early summer, summer and fall of reforms only worked out moderately well last year. Meanwhile, the AfD is gaining strength in election polls and has risen to become the opposition leader in at least the last two elected state parliaments - a role it has been playing successfully in the Bundestag for a year now.

Bernd Baumann is the parliamentary managing director of the party, parts of which are far-right. He will be a guest on Sandra Maischberger on Wednesday evening, where he will meet the left-wing SPD member Ralf Stegner. The two have one thing in common: they are both eloquent.

The little duel between the two would be exciting, the viewers could assume. In the end it was clear: both managed to convince their clientele. But nothing more. Stegner in particular made the mistake of becoming angry and unobjective during the discussion, playing into the hands of the seemingly calm AfD politician. He later realized this himself and was able to score points with his last statement in particular. Stegner had the audience on his side.

"Bigger problem than the question of party leadership"

Stegner began by criticizing his party and did not stop at the SPD leadership. "We have a problem not only with the people, but also with the content," he said, referring to the two state elections in West Germany. His party was suffering from a loss of confidence and had suffered heavy defeats in the last elections.

The election in Baden-Württemberg was a death zone because the SPD only achieved 5.5 percent of the vote there. "And if we then fail to achieve this in a federal state where we have a popular prime minister, as in Rhineland-Palatinate, then that is a bigger problem than the question of who is currently leading the party."

Nevertheless, it was clear to him that working with enemies of democracy such as the AfD was out of the question. "And if the CDU were to do that, the coalition would be over. Then the Rubicon has been crossed." Anyone who tears down firewalls is participating in arson. The AfD acts as if it has a solution to the problems at hand, but it can only name scapegoats.

"If we left the EU, we would have mass unemployment"

Bernd Baumann is naturally in a good mood. His party is currently flying high. And he did everything he could on Sandra Maischberger to avoid alienating voters. He rejects an increase in VAT, which is currently being discussed in the CDU/CSU. On Wednesday, Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz did not directly rule out such a step in the Bundestag. "We don't have a revenue problem in Germany," said Baumann. "Tax revenues amount to one trillion euros. At the same time, the state receives two trillion euros in social security contributions, no nation in the world pays that much."

In fact, Germany has a "spending problem", Baumann explained. "We are paying 60 billion euros for migration alone, which has largely failed. We are paying 35 billion for climate and energy saving on German soil, which is pure ideology. We pay over 30 billion to the EU, where we pay three times the net contribution of the French, even though we are no longer a rich country. And we also pay eight billion in development aid to India and China, who fly to the moon and have nuclear missiles."

According to Baumann, Germany has a lot of potential for savings and he is in favor of tax cuts. "Someone who has a family and two children no longer pays taxes up to an annual income of 70,000 euros. That's easily achievable if we clean up all the nonsense of the left-green madness in the budget." For Baumann, anyone who is not in favor of the AfD is left-green, including the CDU/CSU.

"What you're saying is madness. Because two and two is not five, but four," replied Stegner. Then he slowly began to freak out. "If we left the EU, we would have mass unemployment." He pointed to the labor shortage, which could be filled by migrants. "You stand up and say: Germany to the Germans, foreigners out. They present themselves as bourgeois, but they are the arsonists."

"We have 12 million voters behind us, they are not enemies of democracy," Baumann replied, appearing quite calm. "It's the core of democracy, the middle class and the working population that votes for us. The figures I mentioned are saving figures that Friedrich Merz also mentioned before the Bundestag election," Baumann emphasized - and he is partly right.

Taxes as a point of contention

In November, the AfD proposed a kind of flat tax rate of 25 percent for everyone. That is not yet coming. "This is a long-term model," said Baumann. "The 25 percent model is a Kirchhoff model, with which Merkel won the elections in 2005." That is nonsense. In 2005, Paul Kirchhoff proposed a "flat tax" of 25 percent for all income brackets. He was originally supposed to become finance minister in the first Merkel cabinet, but his proposals were so heavily criticized that they even ended up costing the CDU votes and Kirchhoff quickly disappeared from the scene.

SPD politician Ralf Stegner (center) and Bernd Baumann from the AfD discussed Germany's welfare state and German foreign policy on Sandra Maischberger. ARD

Stegner knows this too, and he criticized: "This is grossly unfair. People must be taxed according to their ability to pay," the SPD politician emphasized. And then it came thick and fast, because Stegner was surprised "that you are saying something about taxes here, yet you are ripping off the taxpayers. You employ your neighbor's family members, including the stepsister and the old grandfather to boot. You can be glad that you don't pay for their pets out of your taxes. They are hypocritical in their tax policy."

Baumann: "You are our best campaign helper"

Maischberger wanted to steer the discussion in a different direction, but Stegner did not let up. He accused the AfD of having party employees in prison for hostage-taking - which is not true, however, and Baumann used this as a steep point. "Mr. Stegner," he gloated, "I am grateful to you, you are our best campaign helper. You're spouting such nonsense here. How desperate the SPD must be for you to come here with this kind of stuff. None of it is true."

In the further course of the discussion, Baumann called for the abolition of inheritance tax, which the SPD only wants to apply to large inheritances. He also called for a reduction in electricity, CO2 and mineral oil taxes in order to lower the price of petrol again. "Everything that is being discussed now: Raising the top tax rate, increasing VAT, abolishing marriage splitting, is the height of socialist-left-green madness. It doesn't work at all," he also criticized the SPD's tax proposals. He also spoke out in favor of Germany importing oil from Russia again.

In the end, Stegner summarized Baumann's opinions as follows: "If twenty percent vote for the AfD, there are 80 percent who know that we have prosperity and peace and democracy, because we have our basic rights in the Basic Law, because we have a democracy, because we are against nationalism, because we have a European peace order and because we caused the greatest catastrophe of the last century, which was just eighty years ago. So they know: if we choose nationalism, if we choose anti-Europe, then we choose war and misery. And that's why you can never work with a party like that." There was applause for this, which Baumann had to do without during the discussion.