21:27

The Canadian prime minister has underlined his disapproval of US President Donald Trump's trade policy. "His trade war is hurting American consumers and workers, and it will hurt even more. I see that American consumer confidence is at a multi-year low," said Mark Carney at a campaign appearance in Windsor, Ontario. Relations between the US and Canada are more strained than at any other time in their shared history, he said.

"He wants to break us so America can own us," Carney said of Trump. "And it will never happen because we're not just looking out for ourselves, we're looking out for each other," he said, not far from the Ambassador Bridge, considered the busiest border crossing between the US and Canada. A quarter of the trade between the two countries takes place over the bridge. The transportation route also plays an important role for the automotive industry - cars are Canada's second most important export.

Carney said that goods worth 140 billion Canadian dollars (around 86 billion Swiss francs) are transported on the bridge every year - and goods worth 400 million Canadian dollars (around 250 billion Swiss francs) every day. "Now these figures and the jobs and salaries associated with them are at stake," said Carney. "The relationship between Canada and the United States has changed. We haven't changed it."