The prosecutors in the election fraud case against Donald Trump are making a new attempt to save the case. With what prospects? And what about the other proceedings against the Republican?

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A revised indictment has been filed in the federal trial against Donald Trump for attempted election fraud.

Special prosecutor Jack Smith's team reissued the document after the US Supreme Court, with its right-wing conservative majority, ruled in early July that the former US president enjoys immunity for certain official acts.

Among other things, Trump is accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct official proceedings. Show more

A revised indictment has been issued in the federal trial against former US President Donald Trump for attempted election fraud. Special prosecutor Jack Smith's team reissued the document after the US Supreme Court ruled in early July with its right-wing conservative majority that Trump enjoys immunity for certain official acts. Because of the court's historic decision, Smith and his team had to adapt the charges against Trump in order to be able to move the case forward.

The new version is slightly shorter and excludes some passages from the original indictment, including on Trump's interactions with the Department of Justice. However, the four charges against him remain unchanged. Among other things, Trump is accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Trump's supporters had violently stormed the seat of parliament in Washington on January 6, 2021. Before storming the Capitol, Trump had attempted on various levels to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election and reverse his defeat against Democrat Joe Biden. In the US capital Washington, the Republican was indicted on federal charges for this - similar charges were also brought against him in the US state of Georgia.

Trump tries to avert trial

Trump's team has been trying for months, with some success, to delay these and other criminal proceedings against him and avert trials. The Republican maintains his innocence in all proceedings and portrays the investigations against him as an attempt by his political opponents to kill him.

On the Truth Social platform, which he co-founded, Trump wrote that Smith was merely trying to revive a "dead" witch hunt with the "ridiculous" new indictment. This is an "act of desperation". The charges must be dismissed, he demanded.

Former US President Donald Trump in criminal court in Manhattan. (May 30, 2024) Image: Keystone/EPA/Mark Peterson

Trump's lawyers had taken the issue of presidential immunity to the Supreme Court with the aim of having the charges in Washington dropped altogether. So far, they have not succeeded. What Trump's lawyers have achieved, however, is a significant delay. Experts believe it is impossible for the Washington case to go to trial before the presidential election in early November.

Where do the other proceedings stand?

The trial in Atlanta for attempted electoral fraud:

Trump was also indicted in the state of Georgia for his attempts to influence the 2020 election - along with several other individuals. Most recently, however, the focus of the proceedings was no longer on Trump, but on the lead prosecutor Fani Willis. Trump's lawyers and other defendants accused her of having unlawfully benefited financially from a romantic relationship with another prosecutor involved in the case. An appeals court froze the proceedings against Trump for the time being pending a ruling on whether Willis can continue her investigation. The three appeal judges have until March 2025 to decide. A first hearing is planned for October. A trial start before the presidential election is therefore ruled out.

The proceedings in Miami on the document affair:

In Miami in the state of Florida, Trump has been indicted - also at federal level - for his handling of top-secret government documents. He is accused of unlawfully storing highly sensitive information from his time as president (2017 to 2021), as well as conspiracy to obstruct the investigation. For example, Trump is alleged to have attempted to use employees to make footage from surveillance cameras disappear and to remove boxes of documents. Smith also led these investigations.

The judge responsible unexpectedly discontinued the proceedings in mid-July. She justified this with doubts about the lawful appointment of the special investigator. Smith lodged an appeal against this. Should he be successful, the proceedings would be resumed. However, even in this case, it is considered practically impossible that a trial will take place before the presidential election in November.

Proceedings in New York concerning unlawfully booked hush money:

In New York, the Republican was convicted at the end of May for unlawfully accounting hush money payments to a porn actress. The public prosecutor's office charged Trump with falsifying business documents in the case. He allegedly used this to conceal damaging information and illegal activities before and after the 2016 presidential election in order to improve his chances of winning the election. The sentence has not yet been announced. This step has already been postponed once, from July to mid-September. Trump's lawyers still want to obtain a postponement - until after election day in November. Trump has also announced an appeal against the sentence.

SDA