  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Melissa" moves towards the Caribbean Special unit flies into the middle of the monster storm - video shows spectacular scenes

Fabienne Berner

28.10.2025

A special unit of the US Air Force Reserve ventured into the eye of the mega storm "Melissa". There they collected temperature, wind and pressure data to enable precise forecasts of the storm's course and intensity.

28.10.2025, 14:38

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Hurricane "Melissa" threatens Jamaica, Cuba and the Bahamas with winds of over 280 km/h.
  • A US reconnaissance plane flew over the hurricane to collect data to predict its path and strength.
  • Spectacular footage shows the flight of the "Hurricane Hunters" through the eye of the storm.
Show more

A US Air Force Reserve aircraft, a so-called "Hurricane Hunter", has flown through the eye of Hurricane Melissa to collect important data for the National Hurricane Center.

The impressive images show the category 5 storm with wind speeds of over 280 km/h. The measurements are intended to help predict the path and strength of the hurricane more precisely.

"Melissa" is currently moving slowly across the Caribbean towards Jamaica and Cuba. The authorities called on the population to move to emergency shelters and ordered evacuations.

Wind speeds of up to 280 km/h. Why the Caribbean island paradise is trembling from mega-hurricane

Wind speeds of up to 280 km/hWhy the Caribbean island paradise is trembling from mega-hurricane "Melissa"

In Haiti and the Dominican Republic, at least four people were killed by heavy rainfall.

More on the topic

More from the department

Semi truck overturns. Tornado crosses a highway in Florida

Semi truck overturnsTornado crosses a highway in Florida

Coast Guard rescues them from hurricane. Man and dog fight for survival on the high seas

Coast Guard rescues them from hurricaneMan and dog fight for survival on the high seas

Storm Amy provides an adrenaline rush. This kite competition only takes place when it storms

Storm Amy provides an adrenaline rushThis kite competition only takes place when it storms