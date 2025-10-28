A special unit of the US Air Force Reserve ventured into the eye of the mega storm "Melissa". There they collected temperature, wind and pressure data to enable precise forecasts of the storm's course and intensity.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hurricane "Melissa" threatens Jamaica, Cuba and the Bahamas with winds of over 280 km/h.

A US reconnaissance plane flew over the hurricane to collect data to predict its path and strength.

Spectacular footage shows the flight of the "Hurricane Hunters" through the eye of the storm. Show more

A US Air Force Reserve aircraft, a so-called "Hurricane Hunter", has flown through the eye of Hurricane Melissa to collect important data for the National Hurricane Center.

The impressive images show the category 5 storm with wind speeds of over 280 km/h. The measurements are intended to help predict the path and strength of the hurricane more precisely.

"Melissa" is currently moving slowly across the Caribbean towards Jamaica and Cuba. The authorities called on the population to move to emergency shelters and ordered evacuations.

In Haiti and the Dominican Republic, at least four people were killed by heavy rainfall.

