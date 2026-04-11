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Grappler maneuver goes wrong Spectacular chase ends fatally

Nicole Agostini

11.4.2026

The US police use the so-called "grappler" to stop a getaway car - but the risky maneuver goes wrong: the pursued driver loses control of his vehicle and crashes into a concrete wall.

11.04.2026, 18:23

11.04.2026, 18:34

The scenes in the video resemble an action movie. On Wednesday, police in Southern California chase a man in a white Cadillac for an hour. The police officers try to stop the vehicle using a method commonly used in the USA: They tried to stop the getaway car with a so-called "grappler".

But the maneuver fails and ends in a serious accident.

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