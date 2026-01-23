A sick U.S. researcher has to be airlifted out of Antarctica in the middle of winter. It is one of the most difficult rescue flights ever—but the spectacular operation, carried out at minus 43 degrees, is a success.

Here's what it's all about A U.S. researcher has been rescued from Antarctica under extreme conditions.

The special team took advantage of a brief window of good weather to carry out the rare rescue flight.

The patient was flown to New Zealand in serious condition. Summary created with

In the middle of the Antarctic winter, with temperatures as low as minus 43 degrees Celsius, a specialized Australian team successfully carried out an extraordinary rescue mission: The medical evacuation of a U.S. researcher from Antarctica was successfully completed under extreme conditions, ABC reported, citing the Australian aviation company Skytraders.

According to reports, the Airbus A319, call sign “Snowbird 1,” had taken off from Hobart in the Australian state of Tasmania in late July in response to an urgent request for assistance to transport the patient. The nature of the medical emergency was not disclosed.

An initial attempt had previously had to be postponed due to bad weather. The crew finally took advantage of a brief window of good weather and, after a flight of about five and a half hours, landed in complete darkness at the U.S. McMurdo Research Station.

Patient Flown to New Zealand

After taking the patient on board, the plane continued on to Christchurch, New Zealand, that same day, where the scientist was taken to a hospital. According to the U.S. National Science Foundation, he was in serious condition.

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“Every mission to Antarctica requires the utmost precision, but flights in winter are significantly more complex,” explained pilot Al Wallach. The conditions had been “pushing the limits of what is possible even with highly specialized aircraft.” Years of preparation and close collaboration among pilots, meteorologists, mission planners, ground crew, and medical personnel were crucial to the mission’s success.

Rescue flights are rare in winter

The Australian Antarctic Program normally uses the same Airbus for supply flights between Hobart and Wilkins Airfield in Antarctica. During the Antarctic winter, however, regular flight operations there are suspended due to extreme weather conditions. Rescue flights during this time of year are therefore considered very rare and are only possible during a very brief window of favorable weather.

McMurdo Station is the largest research base in Antarctica and is home to more than 1,000 people during the summer. During the long polar winter, only a small crew remains—cut off from the outside world and often without regular flights for months on end.

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