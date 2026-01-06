The Berlin transport company BVG is making buses available at some terminus stops. Here, those affected can charge their smartphones and get coffee or tea. Bild: KEYSTONE/Jens Kalaene

The attack on power cables and the start of the day-long power outage in one part of Berlin was still fresh when speculation about the authorship began.

While some politicians and social media users are suggesting possible Russian involvement, the police and security authorities are attributing the attack to a left-wing extremist group.

Could Russia and one of its secret services be the real perpetrators behind the attack on power cables in Berlin - instead of a left-wing extremist group, internet users, including well-known politicians from Germany's ruling Christian Democrats, have suggested. However, the police are clearly talking about left-wing extremists. There is no mention of any evidence pointing to Russia.

The arson attack on a cable bridge caused a power cut in the south-west of the German capital on Saturday morning, which initially affected 45,000 households and 2,200 businesses - three days later, on Tuesday, around 25,500 households and around 1,200 businesses are still without power. The left-wing extremist group "Vulkan Group" claimed responsibility for the attack.

The letter of confession could have been translated from Russian, according to social media portals. Strange language and unusual formulations in the almost eleven-page text are cited as evidence.

CDU foreign policy expert Kiesewetter: Nothing can be ruled out

A foreign policy expert from the Christian Democratic CDU, Roderich Kiesewetter, told DieWeltthat a language analysis showed that the back-translation into Russian produced much better language than this "bumpy" German. "So left-wing extremism either can't speak German properly or it lets itself be told what to say." Now everything has to be evaluated and nothing should be excluded.

Former CDU Secretary General Ruprecht Polenz posted on X: "I would be interested to know whether the violent, left-wing extremist "Vulkan group" has contacts with the Russian secret service. He could be helped by such groups in such acts of sabotage."

Berlin's police vice-president Marco Langner, on the other hand, emphasized: "The investigations we have carried out in cooperation with the BKA (Federal Criminal Police Office) point to this Vulkan group - very clearly. We consider this letter of confession to be authentic and can therefore say that it comes from the left-wing extremist sector." But: "We always investigate in all directions."

Langner said that the police had thoroughly investigated the crime scene and the accelerant. Sniffer dogs had been deployed and videos from train stations had been analyzed. "We will use all, all technical possibilities to advance the investigation." Police circles point to the language typical of the scene in the letter of confession, which has long been used by left-wing extremists. And the targets of the attack would also fit.

Berlin's Senator of the Interior Iris Spranger warns against false speculation. "False information is circulating," said the politician from the SPD - the Social Democratic coalition partner of the Christian Democrats in the federal government. "There is a deliberate attempt to create uncertainty." She did not give any specific examples. She called on people to obtain information from official sources.

AI expert: wording not written in German

AI expert Andrea Schlüter, who studies language and gives seminars, writes on Bluesky that she is "pretty sure that some of the formulations were NOT originally written in German". She then quotes several formulations from the confessional text: "with every post we feed the fire that encircles us", "Only the horror of where we have ended up as humanity", "The concerns go to zero if..."

Someone else explains: "Anyone who writes "Vans" for Vance knows the name (only or mainly) from the usual Cyrillic spelling. (...) And anyone who writes Giffey and then Giffay in the next line probably only knows this name from the Cyrillic transcription." Berlin's Senator for Economics is called Franziska Giffey.

One user relies on a computer-aided analysis and comes to the conclusion: "The text has grammatical patterns that appear unnatural in German and indicate specific transfer errors."

Even RAF confessional letters were turgid

The well-known "Stern" journalist Miriam Hollstein points out that the language used in left-wing extremist letters of confession has always been quite fanciful: "I think both are conceivable. Left-wing extremist delusions (the RAF confession letters also had this pompous quality). Or a Russian false flag operation. Both groups share one goal: to destabilize society."

The "Tagesspiegel" refers to security circles that have stated that Russian secret services would make it more difficult to use such an operation for future conflicts. A test run with middlemen would be possible. However, the opponent would be forewarned that the power supply was a target. Germany can now prepare for this all the more.