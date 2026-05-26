No, this is not a photo montage or an AI image. The picture of Donald Trump was taken in October 2020 during the Covid pandemic. KEYSTONE

Swelling on his legs, bruising on his hands: Trump's state of health is a constant source of speculation. Now his next annual check-up is due.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Today, as every year, Donald Trump is having a check-up with his doctor at Walter Reed Military Hospital.

Problems with his leg veins: It is known that the president suffers from chronic venous insufficiency.

There have been lively discussions about the 79-year-old's mental health recently. Show more

US President Donald Trump wants to undergo a regular medical examination at a military hospital today. It is the third such appointment for the 79-year-old in the past 13 months.

According to the White House, the examination at Walter Reed Hospital near Washington is scheduled for the morning. After the last regular annual examination, personal physician Sean Barbabella had certified that the President was in "excellent health".

In the USA, it is a peculiarity of the political business that presidents regularly provide public information about their state of health - not because it is required by law, but because it has become so commonplace over the years.

Trump suffers from chronic leg vein disease

In July, many people pricked up their ears when it was announced that Trump had been re-examined as a precaution due to "slight swelling" in the lower part of his legs.

The White House subsequently announced that Trump suffers from chronic venous insufficiency - a disease of the leg veins that is particularly common in older people. Trump will be 80 years old on June 14.

The Daily Show's Desi Lydic on Trump bragging about being the only president to take three cognitive tests: "Kind of a weird flex. It's like bragging about being the only kid in school who gets a 'special helper.'"



[image or embed] — Bob Geiger (@bobgeiger.bsky.social) 6. Mai 2026 um 18:26

After a further examination at the military hospital in Bethesda on the outskirts of the capital in October, Trump was not only in excellent health, according to his personal physician, but in much better shape than his age would suggest.

Barbabella concluded at the time that Trump had the heart and vascular system of a 65-year-old. Critics complain that the publications on Trump's health often contain rosy words, but hardly any independently verifiable facts.

Mental fitness under discussion

During his second term in office, there had been repeated speculation about Trump's state of health, including when images of bruises on his hands - some of which were apparently covered up with make-up - and swollen-looking legs made the rounds online.

New photo reveals Trump's ankle is once again swollen. pic.twitter.com/geKU0xxfJC — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 10, 2026

Trump explained the bruises with frequent handshakes, his spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt also cited the use of blood-thinning medication as the cause. There was also talk of his mental fitness.

At the end of April, three dozen neurologists and psychiatrists sent a letter to Congress expressing their concern that the president was not fit for office. The essence of the document: "It is our professional opinion that Donald Trump's behavior [...] reflects a rapidly worsening, unrealistic and increasingly dangerous decline."

What the people say

"The Conversation", on the other hand, urges caution: "The diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia [aka Pick's disease] - or any other form of dementia - is a complex process. Any 'diagnosis' made without getting to know the person or examining the clinical signs is pure speculation."

Trump's discolored hand as photographed today by Kevin Dietsch of Getty (Trump is going to Walter Reed for another exam tomorrow)



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 25. Mai 2026 um 18:30

"The Independent" compares the current situation with the concern that Americans had during the presidency of his predecessor Joe Biden. The British refer to a survey according to which 51% of respondents attest to Trump's mental decline over the past year.

"Trump was the oldest person ever to assume the office of president", it continues - the New Yorker was several months older than Biden at the time of his inauguration. The difference is that Trump talks to the press much more, which allows him to maintain an energetic image to some extent.