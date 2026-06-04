Good news for young Swiss men: contrary to the global trend, their sperm quality remains stable. A new study shows that the values have not fallen any further since the period from 2005 to 2017. However, the researchers warn against premature euphoria.

The study by the University of Zurich and University Hospital Zurich, published in the June issue of the journal "New Microbes and New Infections", compares data from 194 army recruits from 2021 with data from 2523 young men who were examined between 2005 and 2017.

Important measurements such as semen volume, total sperm count, sperm concentration and sperm motility remained relatively constant over the years.

In 2021, 41% of men had at least one sperm count below the World Health Organization standard. In the earlier study group, the figure was 62 percent.

However, according to the researchers, this seemingly positive trend could also be explained by a bias in the selection of participants.