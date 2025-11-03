Trick or treat my ass: In Lima, Spiderman wasn't looking for sweets on Halloween - he was looking for drugs! A policeman dressed as a superhero made what was probably the most spectacular operation of the evening.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you A policeman in a Spider-Man costume helped arrest three suspected drug dealers in Lima.

The police found alleged cocaine in a Halloween pumpkin.

In Peru, it is a tradition for police officers to go on patrol in costumes on public holidays - from superheroes to horror characters. Show more

In Lima, the police put on a very special show on Halloween: in the middle of the night, an officer in a Spiderman costume and his team stormed an apartment - and not for trick-or-treaters.

According to the police, three suspects were arrested and suspected cocaine was seized - including in a pumpkin-shaped Halloween basket. The operation was directed against the "Diabólicos de Malambitos" gang, which was active in the area.

Incidentally, the fact that the police in Peru dress up for public holidays is nothing new: officers already appear in costumes at Christmas, Valentine's Day or Carnival - from superheroes and teddy bears to horror figures such as Freddy Krueger.

