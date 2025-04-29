The sports plane flew right through the middle of the group. Screenshot Youtube

On Saturday, a sports plane almost flew into a group of people on Monte Rosa. Now the FOCA is launching an investigation.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Following a risky maneuver by a sports plane on a glacier on the Swiss side of the Monte Rosa massif, the federal authorities have launched an investigation. The aircraft came dangerously close to a group of ski tourers during take-off on Saturday.

The Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) is aware of the incident involving a Swiss-registered aircraft on April 26 on a glacier in the Monte Rosa region, the authority told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday in response to an inquiry. It confirmed various media reports.

The FOCA has opened proceedings to clarify the facts of the case. The pilot concerned is facing a criminal sanction and a temporary withdrawal of his license.

A video shot by a member of the ski touring group was circulated on social networks. It shows the plane landing on the Sesia Pass at an altitude of 4,230 meters, then taking off again in the opposite direction and flying through a column of ski tourers.

Pilot apologizes

In an English-language letter to his "dear pilot and mountain colleagues", which was published by Italian media on Tuesday, the pilot apologized. He had made "a serious error of judgment" and immediately reported the incident to the relevant authorities, the pilot wrote. He explained that he was awaiting the proceedings.

"I am deeply sorry for the community I love so much. I hope this never happens to any of you," added the man, who claims to have been flying for 45 years and has been trained to land and take off on glaciers since this year.

The aircraft is owned by the Geneva Flying Group. In a press release, the Aéroclub de Genève confirmed that the pilot had spontaneously contacted the authorities and submitted his factual report on the day of the incident. The aircraft had been used by a private pilot as part of a private activity unrelated to the training activities of our school.