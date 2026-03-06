Off the coast of Sri Lanka, the USA sank an Iranian frigate with over 200 soldiers on board. 32 were rescued. Just one day later, Sri Lanka evacuated the crew of another Iranian warship.

Nicole Agostini

Sri Lanka has taken control of an Iranian ship off its coast. The Sri Lankan navy announced on Friday that it had begun evacuating the more than 200 sailors on board the "IRIS Buschehr". The ship had asked for help following an engine failure.

The crew of the "IRIS Buschehr" will first be taken to the port of Colombo and, after medical examinations and entry formalities, to the Welisara naval base, about 20 kilometers north of the capital. The ship will later be transferred to a port in the east of the island.

The Sri Lankan government took over the ship after the USA sank the Iranian warship "IRIS Dena" off the coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday. The ship had been taking part in naval exercises organized by India before entering international waters on its way home. According to the Indian Ministry of Defense, at least 74 countries took part in the exercises, including the US Navy, which carried out reconnaissance flights and patrol exercises. The Sri Lankan Navy rescued 32 sailors and recovered 87 bodies after the attack.

