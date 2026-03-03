What looks like a rash on Donald Trump's neck has triggered a new wave of speculation about the US President's state of health. "President Trump uses a common cream on the right side of his neck to prevent skin irritations. It was prescribed to him by the White House physician," the White House quoted Trump's personal physician Sean Barbabella as saying. However, the statement did not provide a reason for the redness.
"The President has been using the cream for a week and the redness is expected to last for several weeks," it continued. Trump will be 80 years old in June. He is the oldest US president ever elected and has faced multiple questions about his health.
The White House has explained frequent bruises on his hand as a side effect of shaking hands a lot. On videos of public appointments, Trump has also been seen from time to time with his eyes closed. However, the president always vehemently rejected the claim that he had fallen asleep and spoke of moments of relaxation or boredom.