A mark on US President Donald Trump's neck caused speculation on Monday. Image: Bild:Keystone/EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

The US President's state of health is a constant source of discussion. Now a conspicuous redness on his neck is once again fueling speculation.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A reddening on Donald Trump's neck has triggered speculation about his state of health.

According to the White House, it is a doctor-prescribed cream for skin irritations.

The treatment has been ongoing for a week and the visible redness could persist for several more weeks; no exact reason was given. Show more

What looks like a rash on Donald Trump's neck has triggered a new wave of speculation about the US President's state of health. "President Trump uses a common cream on the right side of his neck to prevent skin irritations. It was prescribed to him by the White House physician," the White House quoted Trump's personal physician Sean Barbabella as saying. However, the statement did not provide a reason for the redness.

"The President has been using the cream for a week and the redness is expected to last for several weeks," it continued. Trump will be 80 years old in June. He is the oldest US president ever elected and has faced multiple questions about his health.

The White House has explained frequent bruises on his hand as a side effect of shaking hands a lot. On videos of public appointments, Trump has also been seen from time to time with his eyes closed. However, the president always vehemently rejected the claim that he had fallen asleep and spoke of moments of relaxation or boredom.

Video on the topic