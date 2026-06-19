His biggest rival is marching resolutely toward Downing Street—and yet, despite coming under pressure, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has no intention of stepping down at this time.

Should a leadership election in the Labour Party take place, he would face it head-on and not simply step aside, the prime minister said just hours after his intra-party rival Andy Burnham’s election victory in the Makerfield constituency. Instead, he emphasized that it is now important for Labour to “pull together.”

Burnham, the former mayor of Manchester, can now force Starmer into a leadership election thanks to his newly won seat in the House of Commons—and that is only a matter of time. Unless, of course, Starmer decides to step down after all. For the pressure on him is greater than ever before.

Is Starmer turning a blind eye and a deaf ear?

Starmer’s resolve has been met, on the one hand, with irritated head-shaking, while on the other, there are allies who continue to back him, including Housing Minister Steve Reed. The question is how much longer he can count on this support. According to observers, there could also be resignations within his cabinet, leading to an internal attempt to oust him. Many MPs are reportedly already more than annoyed.

On top of that, hardly anyone is convinced that the unpopular Starmer stands a chance against Burnham. The party leader, however, won’t hear of it. He says Burnham is an “enormous asset,” but that he himself promised change two years ago. “There is still much to do, and that is what I am focusing on. That is what I was elected to do: to serve my country.” A leadership election would only plunge the party into chaos anyway, he warned.

The “King of the North” as a Beacon of Hope

The 56-year-old “King of the North,” as Burnham is often called, is considered the darling of the party’s moderate-left wing. Time and again, ministers and MPs have hinted that he is the only one who can actually save the party and stand up to the right-wing populists of Reform UK.

At noon, Burnham was celebrated in the constituency’s largest town, Ashton-in-Makerfield, and reiterated that changes are needed in many areas, such as the high cost of living and immigration. During the vote count that night, Burnham had left his right-wing rivals behind, thereby regaining a seat in Parliament. If he were to replace Starmer as party leader, he would also assume the office of Prime Minister under the rules of the unwritten British constitution.

As mayor of Manchester, Burnham has earned a reputation as a doer. Just under ten years ago, he turned his back on Westminster after a failed attempt to become party leader—now his time seems to have come. “Everyone feels that the country isn’t where it should be,” Burnham said early this morning. He said he would do everything in his power “to ensure that the name Makerfield is forever synonymous with bringing about the change this country needs.”

Can the “King of the North” save the Labour government?

If Burnham does indeed become British prime minister, it should soon become clear whether he can truly save the party in crisis. That is a monumental task.

Labour has been mired in a historic crisis for months. In the local and regional elections in England, Scotland, and Wales, the party recently suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Reform UK.

Renowned British election analyst John Curtice does not expect Burnham’s local success to immediately lead to a nationwide surge in Labour’s popularity. Even though he is popular in Manchester, we’ll have to wait and see to what extent this can be extended to the rest of the country, the expert told the BBC. Burnham still has to prove that. He “doesn’t believe we should assume there will be a sudden, dramatic change” in Labour’s situation.

How Burnham Could Become Prime Minister

To challenge Starmer for the party leadership, Burnham and other potential candidates need the support of 20 percent of Labour MPs—currently 81. This would be followed by a ballot among party members and other eligible voters. As the current leader, Starmer would automatically be eligible to run.

Another potential candidate is Wes Streeting, who resigned as Health Secretary. According to British media reports, Burnham and Streeting hope that Starmer will use the weekend to admit to himself that his time at Downing Street must come to an end. Rumors suggest that Streeting, too, could launch a leadership challenge in the coming days.

However, such an election would not be settled within a few days but would follow a set process that could drag on for weeks or months. That is true, however, only as long as there are actually other contenders for the party leadership besides Burnham. Otherwise, he could be elected party leader—and subsequently prime minister—without a lengthy process. Since he is the overwhelming favorite, this scenario is considered quite likely. Observers speculate that potential rivals like Streeting could likely be dissuaded from running with the promise of a cabinet post.