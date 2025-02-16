1.46 am

Representatives of the USA and Russia want to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days for peace talks on Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is to lead the delegation, which aims to bring an end to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, a US government representative, who wished to remain anonymous, told the AP. Security adviser Mike Waltz and the US special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, are also to take part in the talks. It initially remained unclear who will be part of the Russian delegation.

Hours earlier, Witkoff had announced the talks in Saudi Arabia on US broadcaster Fox. He will leave on Sunday evening and hold talks with Waltz at Trump's behest. He hoped to make "some really good progress on Russia and Ukraine", Witkoff said. Trump had said after a lengthy phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that their negotiators should immediately begin talks on ending the fighting. Trump also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj.

It initially remained unclear whether Ukraine would be involved in the peace talks in Saudi Arabia. However, according to Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, a Ukrainian delegation also arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. This was to prepare for a possible visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook. She left open whether such a visit would be in connection with the peace talks for Ukraine announced by US President Donald Trump and when it could take place. Svyrydenko merely wrote that the delegation was to prepare economic agreements.

Trump told reporters on Sunday that Zelenskyi "will be involved", but did not elaborate on what role he would play in the talks. Zelensky had previously said he would not accept negotiations that did not include his country. European governments have also called for a role in the talks.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential office in Kiev, wrote on Telegram on Sunday that it was currently not foreseeable that Ukrainian and Russian representatives would meet directly in the immediate future. Mychajlo Podoljak, another advisor to Selenskyj, denied on Saturday that Ukraine would take part in the planned meetings between the USA and Russia in Saudi Arabia. "There is nothing on the negotiating table worth discussing," he said on Ukrainian television.

The US government official told the AP that the talks in Saudi Arabia were an early stage of negotiations that were still in flux. Who will ultimately sit at the table during the talks could still change.