Following British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s announcement of his resignation, there is speculation about potential challengers to the front-runner to succeed him.

It is considered all but certain that the former mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, will succeed Starmer. The question, however, is whether he will have to undergo a lengthy selection process within the Labour Party.

If Burnham remains the only candidate, that would not be necessary, and he could be appointed prime minister by King Charles III as early as July. His most prominent potential rival, former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, has already withdrawn. He is expected to be rewarded with a ministerial post in return.

Burnham made an almost triumphant entry into London

According to the British news agency PA, however, there is now speculation as to whether there will be other contenders after all, in order to force Burnham to present a vision for the country and to campaign for support for it. Stamer’s Cabinet Secretary Darren Jones and former Defense Minister Al Carns are being touted as possible candidates. Both have so far avoided making clear statements.

It remains unclear, however, whether either of them could secure the necessary number of supporters within the parliamentary caucus. Should that happen, a vote by the party rank and file would be required. This process is likely to drag on until the end of the summer recess in September.

Andy Burnham made an almost triumphant entry into London on Monday shortly after Starmer’s resignation speech and was sworn in as a member of Parliament. He had secured an overwhelming victory last week in the by-election in the Makerfield district near Manchester, thereby winning a seat in Parliament.