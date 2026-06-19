No time? blue News summarizes for you Andy Burnham, a potential challenger to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has been elected to Parliament.

The 56-year-old won the seat in the by-election in the Makerfield district.

He could now force Starmer into an internal party leadership election.

Burnham will give up his post as mayor of Greater Manchester in favor of the Labour parliamentary seat.

Following the by-election in the Makerfield constituency, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces the threat of political ruin more than ever. As the vote count revealed overnight, Starmer’s potential internal party challenger, Andy Burnham, won the district’s vacant parliamentary seat. As an “MP” (Member of Parliament), Burnham can now force the prime minister into a leadership election—and, with the backing of the ruling Labour Party, unseat him.

In this small constituency—which normally has little to do with the big politics of Westminster and which voted for Brexit ten years ago—Burnham received nearly 10,000 more votes than Robert Kenyon, the candidate for the right-wing populist party Reform UK. Voter turnout was 58.78 percent. Burnham will give up his post as mayor of Greater Manchester in favor of the Labor parliamentary seat.

Starmer Under Massive Pressure for Months

Starmer has been under massive pressure for months; several ministers have already turned their backs on him—most recently the influential Defense Minister John Healey. Headlines such as “Starmer on the Brink” or “Chaos Returns to Westminster” have been appearing in various forms in recent weeks.

Here they were still appearing together: Labour Party leader and current Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) with Andy Burnham on June 13, 2024, at the launch of Labour’s election manifesto for the general election. Photo: Keystone/AP Photo/Jon Super

The situation had escalated in particular due to Labour’s heavy losses in the local and regional elections in England, Scotland, and Wales in early May, with Reform emerging as the winner. However, Starmer has so far ruled out resigning or even drawing up a timeline for an orderly transition. The Prime Minister has repeatedly pointed to his landslide election victory in the summer of 2024 and his mandate to lead the country out of the crisis.

Critics’ hopes for a by-election victory by Burnham were correspondingly high. The charismatic 56-year-old is considered a favorite of the party’s moderate-left wing. In Manchester, he earned a reputation as a down-to-earth go-getter with vision. Just under ten years ago, Burnham left Parliament after a failed attempt to become party leader. It is now considered certain that he will announce his next bid very soon.

How does the race for the Labour Party leadership work?

To challenge Starmer, Burnham and other potential candidates need the support of 20 percent of Labour MPs—currently 81. This would be followed by a ballot among party members and other eligible voters. As the current leader, Starmer would automatically be on the ballot. Another contender is Wes Streeting, who resigned as health minister.

Labour politician Andy Burnham speaks after his victory early Friday morning in Wigan, England. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Jon Super

However, the leadership election would not be settled within a few days—rather, it follows a set process that could drag on for weeks or even months. Because this process will naturally be accompanied by an internal party campaign, the chaos within Labour plays right into the hands of its opponents in Parliament. Reform, the party led by Brexit champion Nigel Farage, has been stirring up opposition to the government for months. Farage himself has made no secret of his desire to become prime minister. The next regular House of Commons election is not scheduled until 2029.

Why Makerfield of all places?

The fact that a constituency in northwest England, of all places, has suddenly become so crucial to Britain’s future has nothing to do with the region itself. The by-election was triggered by the resignation of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Josh Simons, who stepped down following the disastrous local and regional elections to allow Burnham to return to Westminster and initiate a leadership change within the Labour Party.

This carried the risk that Reform might win the election—but in the end, Starmer’s opponents’ strategy paid off. On election day Thursday, the district was teeming with campaigners from all parties. According to media reports, Farage went door-to-door to encourage people to vote. Burnham also went all out and campaigned for himself in the final stretch.

According to observers, he didn’t win because he’s a Labour member—but because he’s a popular guy. When asked where they would place their mark on the ballot, residents of Ashton-in-Makerfield—the largest town in the constituency—often said: Burnham or Reform—but hardly ever Labour or Reform. “Hopefully Andy” was the motto of many—and officially so for Starmer, who had to support his party colleague. But in doing so, he also strengthened his now-biggest challenger.