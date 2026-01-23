On his very first day on the job in Parliament, Britain’s potential new prime minister demonstrated his connection with the people.

ARCHIVE – Andy Burnham arrives at the launch of his campaign as the Labour candidate for the by-election in Makerfield, England. Photo: Ian Hodgson/AP/dpa

Andy Burnham took the train from Manchester to London, accompanied by numerous members of the media and onlookers. After being sworn in at Westminster, the 56-year-old took a selfie with the government caucus—was that already part of the much-anticipated shift in sentiment within the Labour Party?

As things stand, there is little doubt that the former mayor of Greater Manchester will succeed Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street in the coming weeks. Starmer had cleared the way on Monday morning by announcing his resignation, after which Burnham announced his candidacy for the party leadership. If he remains the sole candidate, Burnham will be appointed prime minister by King Charles III by the end of July.

But what does the “King of the North” stand for?

The Boy Next Door

Beer, fries, and gravy—that was once Burnham’s answer to the question of which cookie cutter he preferred. The image of the “local lad” has helped the 56-year-old gain great popularity in Manchester and beyond. He had stepped away from the national stage for a decade after running unsuccessfully twice for the Labour leadership. He is now considered the Social Democrats’ most popular politician in the country.

In Manchester, Burnham achieved what many local politicians in the economically neglected north of England struggle to accomplish. He succeeded in attracting investment to the city. The office towers that now tower over the city center are a symbol of this. In addition, Burnham created an efficient public transit system with buses and trams, which, although operated by private companies, is subject to city government regulations.

The “King of the North,” as he is called in reference to the TV series “Game of Thrones,” is regarded as a favorite of the moderate-left wing of the party because of his achievements outside of Westminster. He distanced himself more clearly from neoliberal policies than Starmer did and advocated for greater state control over rail and water utilities, as well as social housing. His biggest problem, however, is likely to be this: all of that costs money.

What Burnham Has in Store for the UK

It is therefore questionable whether his success at Manchester City Hall can be replicated at Downing Street. The financial leeway is limited, and Burnham has already made it clear that he does not intend to raise taxes or take on new debt. It is uncertain whether he will be more successful than Starmer in persuading his social-democratic faction to accept painful cuts to the welfare state.

Added to this is the British government’s fundamental problem with the far right. Under Starmer, Labour had fallen further and further behind the right-wing populists of Reform UK—led by Brexit champion Nigel Farage—in the polls. On Monday, Farage immediately called for new elections, as did Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch. One factor in Burnham’s favor is that, in his victory in the Makerfield by-election, he had clearly outperformed the Reform candidate.

But whether this can translate into a nationwide turnaround seems questionable. British political expert and polling guru John Curtice does not expect that to happen for the time being, as he told the BBC.

What are the implications of the crisis on the international stage?

It is unclear in which direction Burnham intends to lead the country in terms of foreign policy. Although he is considered more pro-European than the outgoing Starmer, he has recently backtracked on this issue. A previous statement that he wanted to see a return to the EU in his lifetime seemed to make him rather uncomfortable of late. Military investments, such as those called for by Starmer’s former defense minister, John Healey, are also likely to be difficult for Burnham to implement.

It also remains to be seen how Burnham will position himself vis-à-vis the United States under Donald Trump. The policy of flattery and charm, which Starmer had initially employed with apparent success, ultimately failed spectacularly. Trump even mocked Starmer by predicting his resignation on social media the very day before it happened.

Does this pose a legitimacy problem for the new prime minister?

According to experts, the expected uncontested nomination would not be without its drawbacks. Neutral observers, such as political scientist Anand Menon of King’s College London, have expressed concerns about whether Burnham can succeed without at least some competition of ideas within the Labour Party.

Starmer’s successor will be the seventh person to hold the post of leader within the past ten years. According to Starmer, the nomination phase for the Labour Party leadership is set to begin on July 9 and conclude by Parliament’s summer recess on July 16. The entire process is expected to be completed by the end of the summer recess on September 1.