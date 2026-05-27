Instead of rain and gray skies, the UK is suddenly experiencing record heat at the end of May. The beaches are overcrowded, the tarmac is shimmering - and the heat continues.

Fabienne Berner

Great Britain is experiencing a historic heatwave. On Tuesday, record temperatures of over 35 degrees were measured in London and other regions - it has never been this hot in May on the island since weather records began. The Met Office weather service speaks of "exceptional" heat.

It will remain extremely hot in many places today, Wednesday. Thousands of Britons flocked to the beaches and parks over Whitsun, with many places in a state of emergency. Although meteorologists expect the weather to slowly cool down over the next few days, temperatures are likely to remain around 30 degrees in large parts of the country.

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