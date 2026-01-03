The USA attacked Venezuela on Saturday night (January 3, 2026) and captured the authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro. He and his wife were taken to New York, where they are to be tried. The developments in the ticker

The most important developments at a glance The USA attacked Venezuela militarily on the night of January 3, 2026.

Venezuela's authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were extracted and brought before a judge in New York on January 5.

The charges include "drug terrorism".

Maduro's previous vice president Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as acting head of state.

22:28 State oil company negotiates oil sale with USA Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA confirms talks with the USA on the sale of crude oil. "Negotiations are currently underway with the United States on the sale of oil within the framework of existing trade relations," PDVSA announced. The basis for the trade is transparency and "benefits for both sides", it said. The US government had previously announced an easing of sanctions against Venezuela. The aim is to enable the transportation and sale of Venezuelan oil on the world market, the US Department of Energy announced. Following the capture of Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro, the USA is increasingly looking at the South American country's oil sector. Energy Minister Chris Wright said that the USA would take control of oil sales "indefinitely". Oil is Venezuela's most important export product. Matias Delacroix/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

18:25 USA relaxes sanctions against Venezuela The USA is lifting some of its sanctions against Venezuela. This is intended to allow the transportation and sale of Venezuelan oil on the world market, according to the US Department of Energy. It was not clear exactly which sanctions are to be eased and when. For example, certain tankers transporting oil are currently subject to US sanctions. Following the capture of Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro, the USA is increasingly focusing on oil reserves. Energy Minister Chris Wright said that the USA would take control of their sale "indefinitely". US President Donald Trump had already announced on Tuesday that Venezuela would deliver between 30 and 50 million barrels (159 liters each) of sanctioned oil to the US. He himself would control the revenue from the sale of the oil - "for the good of the Venezuelan people and the United States". The oil business is the most important source of income and foreign currency for Venezuela's government. Most recently, China was the largest buyer of Venezuelan oil. A group of oil tankers wait to enter the PDVSA dock in Guaraguao at sunset. Juan Carlos Hernandez/Zuma Press/dpa (Archivbild)

14:22 Apparently another tanker seized Following the boarded tanker in the North Atlantic, US authorities have apparently stopped another ship. The ship was reportedly in Latin American waters. In two predawn operations today, the Coast Guard conducted back-to-back meticulously coordinated boarding of two “ghost fleet” tanker ships— one in the North Atlantic Sea and one in international waters near the Caribbean. Both vessels —the Motor Tanker Bella I and the Motor… pic.twitter.com/EZlHEtcufX — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 7, 2026

1.15 p.m. Russian oil tanker is seized by the USA after escaping inspection An oil tanker that is believed to have escaped US control is causing tensions between Russia and the USA in the North Atlantic. The ship "The Marinera" is said to be sailing under the Russian flag and is currently between Iceland and Scotland. According to reports, Russia has sent a submarine and other ships to protect the tanker. Update 13.52: US units have boarded and seized the tanker in the meantime, reports the news agency Reuters. Video shows operation USA seizes oil tanker under Russian flag

3.53 pm Trump secures access to Venezuela's oil billions Just a few days after the US military operation in Caracas, President Donald Trump is intervening directly in Venezuela's oil industry and securing control over revenues from the sale of the raw material. The South American country will supply between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the USA, the Republican announced on the Truth Social platform. He himself would control the revenue from the sale of the oil, Trump continued. It was initially unclear when the amount of crude oil Trump mentioned would be made available by Venezuela. The volume is roughly the entire production of the Venezuelan oil industry for one to two months. The oil business is the most important source of income and foreign currency for Venezuela's government. The new leadership in Caracas did not immediately comment on Trump's announcement. The El Palito oil refinery in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela. (December 21, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Matias Delacroix The oil will be brought directly to US ports by ship, Trump wrote. Energy Secretary Chris Wright had been instructed to implement this plan "immediately". "This oil will be sold at its market price, and the money will be controlled by me as President of the United States of America to ensure that it is used for the benefit of the Venezuelan people and the United States," Trump continued. Crude oil volumes are measured in barrels. One barrel contains around 159 liters. Based on current oil prices and the example of US WTI oil for delivery in February, with a price of 58.65 dollars (as of Tuesday afternoon local time) per barrel, the projected revenues would be up to 2.9 billion dollars. The actual price for Venezuelan oil could also be lower than the world market price.

2.06 a.m. Venezuela: No foreign actor rules us Following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the US military, Caracas has clearly rejected claims of leadership by the USA. "The Venezuelan government rules our country. No one else," said Acting President Delcy Rodríguez in a government meeting. "There is no external actor that governs Venezuela." Following his country's attack on Venezuela and the capture of Maduro, Trump had said that US companies would rebuild the oil industry. His claim that the USA would temporarily lead Venezuela also caused a stir. His Foreign Minister Marco Rubio later qualified this statement and spoke of wanting to bring about political change in the country with the help of an existing oil blockade. The US President recently told NBC News that, in addition to Rubio, US Vice President JD Vance, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and Trump's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, among others, would steer the US intervention in Venezuela. However, Trump believes that the ultimate responsibility lies with himself. Shortly after the US attack, the previous Vice President Rodríguez was sworn in as Acting President. According to Trump, she had been unbending. She later expressed her willingness to cooperate with the USA.

Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 1:51 a.m. Seven days of national mourning in Venezuela for victims of the US attack Following the US attack on Caracas to arrest President Nicolás Maduro, the new government of the South American country has ordered a week of national mourning for the victims of the attack. "I have decided to order seven days of national mourning in honor and memory of the young men and women who sacrificed their lives in defense of Venezuela," said Acting President Delcy Rodríguez on state television. At least 24 Venezuelan soldiers were killed in the US military strike on Saturday night. "In memory: 24 stars were torn from our Bolivarian firmament by the cowardly hand of the empire," said a statement from the Venezuelan armed forces. Photos of the men and women killed were also published. In memory of the South American freedom fighter Simón Bolívar, the Venezuelan military refers to itself as the Bolivarian Army. A building damaged in the US attack in Caracas. (January 6, 2026) Image: Keystone/EPA/Miguel Gutierrez The government in Havana had previously announced that 32 Cuban security forces had been killed in the US military commando operation. According to experts, soldiers and intelligence agents from ally Cuba have been deployed in Venezuela for years. They were responsible for Maduro's security as bodyguards or ensured discipline in the ranks of the armed forces.

18:14 Venezuela's Attorney General accuses the USA of terrorism Following the US attack on the Venezuelan capital Caracas and the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro, the attorney general of the South American country has accused the United States of terrorism. "The military operation without a declaration of war or a UN Security Council resolution constitutes illegal armed aggression of a terrorist nature," said Attorney General Tarek William Saab. The arrest of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores also constituted kidnapping. #6Ene | Tarek William Saab informó que la Fiscalía designó a tres fiscales para investigar las bajas ocurridas en la operación "Resolución Absoluta" de Estados Unidos, que terminó con la captura de Nicolás Maduro y Cilia Flores. pic.twitter.com/URcUU9xsi0 — El Diario (@eldiario) January 6, 2026

2.50 pm Trump holds out the prospect of subsidies for oil companies US President Donald Trump has held out the prospect of possible subsidies for oil companies that support the reconstruction of Venezuela's energy infrastructure. This project could be completed in less than 18 months, he told US broadcaster NBC News in an interview yesterday. According to the broadcaster, Trump said he was convinced that the USA could achieve this goal more quickly, but that it would require a lot of money. "A tremendous amount of money will have to be spent and the oil companies will spend it, and then they will be compensated by us or by revenue." Venezuela has the world's largest proven crude oil reserves. However, oil production has fallen significantly in recent years. The South American country is suffering from sanctions and blockades, particularly from the USA. NEW: Venezuela will not have new elections in the next 30 days, President Trump says in an interview with NBC News, projecting a longer-term engagement two days after U.S. forces captured that nation's leader, Nicolás Maduro. https://t.co/iJBT0bTZ4S — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2026 Economic isolation and the nationalization of companies have severely restricted the oil trade. Currently, supply volumes account for less than one percent of global supply. Following his country's attack on Venezuela and the capture of head of state Nicolás Maduro, Trump had already said that US companies would rebuild the oil industry. His claim that the USA would temporarily lead Venezuela also caused a stir. His Foreign Minister Marco Rubio later qualified this statement and spoke of wanting to bring about political change in the country with the help of an existing oil blockade. The US President now told NBC News that, in addition to Rubio, US Vice President JD Vance, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and Trump's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, among others, would steer the US intervention in Venezuela. However, Trump sees himself as ultimately responsible.

9.11 a.m. China's claims thwart Trump's oil plans According to experts, China has the right of first refusal on a large part of the oil from the South American country due to extensive business with Venezuela. This complicates the plans of US President Donald Trump, who has called on American companies to invest heavily in Venezuela's oil industry. "They have stolen our property," the 79-year-old told the right-wing broadcaster NewsNation. And: "We will get our oil back." Trump on Venezuela: "They took our oil away from us."



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 5. Januar 2026 um 02:21 China has granted Venezuela billions of dollars in loans in recent years - on the basis of contracts according to which proceeds from oil sales must first flow to Beijing, said Brad Parks, head of the AidData research institute at the College of William & Mary. Q: China, Russia, and Iran have interests in Venezuela. How does this operation affect your relationships with them? TRUMP: In terms of other countries that want oil, we're in the oil business. We're gonna sell it to them. We'll be selling oil.



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 3. Januar 2026 um 18:28 It is unclear how much Venezuela still owes China, as the South American country has not published corresponding figures for years. However, the outstanding debts could amount to up to ten billion dollars [7.9 billion Swiss francs], according to Parks. "We're going to take Venezuela's oil to protect it from China and Russia. And then, we're gonna sell it to China and Russia. See, we're the good guys who go in to protect the oil from the bad guys, and then we sell it to the bad guys."@saletan on Trump's flimsy justifications: pic.twitter.com/AVywSSUzp9 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) January 5, 2026 Chinese loans could also make it more difficult for Trump elsewhere in Latin America to influence policy in the region in line with a new Monroe Doctrine. According to Parks, for every dollar donated or lent by Washington in the region in the ten years to 2023, three dollars came from Beijing.

9.11 a.m. Keyword Monroe Doctrine The Monroe Doctrine goes back to President James Monroe, who ruled from 1817 to 1825. It states that the USA will no longer tolerate any influence from European powers in the New World and will geopolitically dominate the entire American double continent. A reinterpretation of the doctrine by the Trump administration envisages the USA securing "continued access to key strategic locations".

7 a.m. Trump considers reopening embassy in Caracas Following the overthrow of Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro, the US government is considering reopening the embassy in Caracas. Initial preparations are already underway - in case President Donald Trump decides to send US diplomats to the country again, said a source in the State Department in Washington. However, no decision has yet been made to resume operations at the mission. The facility was closed in 2019 during Trump's first term in office. The project would require extensive logistical, security and personnel preparations, which could take months to implement.

6 a.m. UN warns: a quarter of the population needs help In the wake of the US attack on Venezuela, the United Nations has drawn attention to the enormous need for humanitarian aid in the South American country. The population has been suffering from a complex economic crisis for years. Almost eight million Venezuelans - around a quarter of the population - are in urgent need of help, said UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric. The organization continues to provide Venezuelans in need with food, medical aid and other services, but needs additional support quickly, Dujarric explained. Venezuela used to be much wealthier than Poland, which was suffering under socialism. Then Poland implemented free-market and capitalist principles and enjoyed an economic boom.



Venezuela chose socialism, which brought poverty and misery to its people.



That’s the difference. pic.twitter.com/YZZ7UsIHUg — Michael A. Arouet (@MichaelAArouet) January 4, 2026 The available funds are reportedly scarce: last year, the UN asked its member states for 606 million dollars in humanitarian aid for Venezuela, but only received around 102 million.

3.21 p.m. Trump: No new elections in Venezuela for the time being According to US President Donald Trump, there will be no new elections in Venezuela in the next 30 days. "We have to get the country back in order first. You can't hold elections," he told US broadcaster NBC News. Venezuela's government continues to regard the head of state Nicolás Maduro, who has been arrested by the USA, as the legitimate president. According to the constitution, in the event of the president's permanent absence, the vice president initially takes over and calls a new election within 30 days. However, it is unclear whether the new state leadership considers the current situation to be such a permanent absence. NEW: Venezuela will not have new elections in the next 30 days, President Trump says in an interview with NBC News, projecting a longer-term engagement two days after U.S. forces captured that nation's leader, Nicolás Maduro. https://t.co/Rdppb9Lsxl — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 5, 2026 The previous Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has since been sworn in as Acting President. The Supreme Court had already appointed her at the weekend to temporarily assume the duties of the head of state.

2.29 a.m. Reports of shots fired near the presidential palace in Venezuela A few days after the arrest of the authoritarian Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro, there have been reports on social media of heavy gunfire near the Miraflores presidential palace. Shots could be heard in videos published on the internet and armored vehicles of the security forces could be seen in the streets of the capital Caracas. The background remained unclear at first. Protest march in support of President Nicolás Maduro, who was arrested by the USA, in Caracas on Monday. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Ronald Pena R There are a number of armed groups in Venezuela, including criminal organizations and paramilitaries close to the government, the so-called colectivos. Shootings are not that unusual, at least in some neighborhoods of Caracas. Over the weekend, the US military attacked targets in Venezuela and captured Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. They were brought before a court in New York on Monday, where they have to answer for alleged drug offenses. Meanwhile, Maduro's previous vice president Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as acting head of state. However, the political future of the oil-rich crisis state is uncertain.

2.11 am Trump: Nobel Prize winner Machado "should not have won" US President Donald Trump has once again expressed his disapproval of the Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado. "She shouldn't have won it," the president told NBC News with regard to her honor by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Trump himself had long sought the prize and had openly campaigned for it since his return to office. However, he rejected reports in the Washington Post that this had an influence on the decision on the successor to ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. "No, that has nothing to do with my decision," said Trump. Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado in Oslo on December 12, 2025. Image: Keystone/Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB via A Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller spoke about Machado in a separate interview with CNN, saying, "All Venezuelan experts agree that it would be absurd and ridiculous to suddenly bring her into the country and put her in a leadership position - and that the military would then follow her and the security forces would obey her.... That's not even a serious question." Following the capture of head of state Maduro by US troops, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as caretaker president on Monday.

Tuesday, January 6, 2026, 2:09 a.m. Venezuela searches for collaborators in the US attack Following the arrest of authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro by US elite troops in Venezuela, the Venezuelan police are searching for collaborators. All police departments at federal, state and municipal level should search for people who supported the attack by the United States, according to the decree published on Monday (local time) announcing the state of emergency. Various US media outlets previously reported that the US military apparently had local support during the commando operation at the weekend. Among other things, a person in Maduro's immediate circle is said to have constantly transmitted information about his current whereabouts. According to the Venezuelan journalists' association SNRP, 14 reporters were arrested in the meantime. According to the organization, all journalists were later released. #AHORA | Hasta este momento han sido liberados 12 de los 14 trabajadores de la prensa detenidos durante la jornada de este #5Ene, uno de ellos fue deportado.



Aún esperamos la liberación de dos compañeros que fueron detenidos por la Dgcim. — SNTP (@sntpvenezuela) January 5, 2026

23:55 Rodríguez sworn in as acting president Following the capture of Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro by US special forces, his successor Delcy Rodríguez has been sworn in as acting president. She took the oath of office in the National Assembly in the capital Caracas. "I will not rest until peace and tranquillity are guaranteed for the republic," said the 56-year-old as she was sworn in by her brother, parliamentary speaker Jorge Rodríguez. Venezuela's Supreme Court had already appointed the previous Vice President Rodríguez to temporarily assume the duties of head of state at the weekend. The Venezuelan government continues to regard Maduro as the legitimate head of state and criticized his arrest by the USA as a kidnapping in violation of international law. Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as Venezuela's caretaker president on Monday. Image: Keystone/EPA/Miraflores Palace Rodríguez is considered one of the most loyal figures in Maduro's circle of power. As foreign minister (2014-2017), she shaped the confrontational course against the USA, which she continued as vice president. Even after the US military strike at the weekend, she initially remained unbending. The powerful military publicly backed her. She later expressed her willingness to cooperate with the USA. "We invite the United States government to work together on an agenda of cooperation aimed at common development and strengthening sustainable coexistence in the community within the framework of international law," it said in a message published on Instagram. "Our peoples and our region deserve peace and dialog, not war," she wrote, addressing US President Donald Trump. "This has always been the attitude of President Nicolás Maduro and is currently the attitude of the whole of Venezuela." She called for a respectful relationship between the USA and Venezuela based on sovereign equality and non-interference.

22:36 Erdogan warns urgently of global consequences of US action Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned of chaos following the capture of his Venezuelan colleague Nicolás Maduro. He had told US President Donald Trump in a telephone call that Venezuela should not be plunged into political instability, Erdogan said in a televised address. Turkey would not tolerate any actions that violate political legitimacy or international law. Such steps were risky and could "lead to serious complications on a global level". Turkey has maintained close relations with Venezuela. Maduro has visited Turkey several times. Erdogan assured: "Turkey and the Turkish people will continue to stand by the friendly Venezuelan people in their struggle for prosperity, peace and development." Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not enthusiastic about Trump's actions in Venezuela. Evan Vucci/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

21:43 Hegseth: Almost 200 US Americans killed in attack on Venezuela Almost 200 American troops were in the center of the capital Caracas during the US attack on Venezuela. This was stated by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at an event in Newport News in the US state of Virginia. He did not say whether they were all soldiers. According to earlier reports, the FBI and elite units of the armed forces, among others, were involved in the capture of Venezuela's head of state Nicolás Maduro and his wife at the weekend. US forces attacked targets in Venezuela on Saturday night and then took them both out of the country. Maduro was charged in New York with drug offenses, among other things. On Monday, the 63-year-old had to appear in court - he pleaded not guilty to the charges. Hegseth, who has also been calling himself the Minister of War for some time, also made fun of the country's air defense. "Apparently the Russian air defense systems didn't work so well," he joked during his appearance. According to the Venezuelan air defense system, it relies primarily on military technology from Russia and China. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth comments on the deployment in Venezuela. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

7.44 pm Maduro's next court hearing on March 17 New York judge Alvin Hellerstein has set the next hearing in the case of Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro, who has been captured by the USA, for March 17. The 63-year-old is accused by the United States of "conspiracy to commit drug terrorism", among other things. Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, who has also been charged, pleaded not guilty at the first hearing. "I am a decent person, I am still the president of my country," Maduro said.

19:19 Venezuela accuses USA of comprehensive breach of the UN Charter Following the US attack on Venezuela, the country's UN ambassador has denounced a comprehensive breach of international law before the UN Security Council. The UN Charter, the Geneva Conventions, the guarantee of human rights and the immunity of a sitting head of state had been violated, he said during a special session of the body in New York. The UN Charter guarantees the territorial integrity of a country as well as its political independence and obliges it to settle disputes peacefully. Following the controversial US attack, which most international law experts consider illegal, the government in Caracas had requested a special session with the support of China and Russia. The attack was a violation of the UN Charter and endangered peace in the region and the entire world, they said. Venezuela's UN representative told the committee that the Americans had attacked Venezuela because of its large reserves of raw materials. Since the attack, US President Donald Trump has spoken publicly several times about the fact that American oil companies should now become active in Venezuela. The UN Security Council convened for an emergency meeting. KEYSTONE/XINHUA/Loey Felipe

6.40 pm Maduro's son in front of parliament: "My father was kidnapped" The son of authoritarian Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has described the seizure of his father by US elite units in Caracas as a kidnapping. "If we normalize the kidnapping of heads of state, no country will be safe. Today it is Venezuela, tomorrow it could be any other country that does not submit," said Nicolás Maduro Guerra, member of parliament, at the constituent session of the Venezuelan National Assembly. "Without international law, the law of the strongest applies again in the world." Nicolás Maduro Guerra (r) at a joint appearance with his father Nicolás Maduro in May last year. AP Photo/Ariana Cubillo/Keystone (Archivbild=

6.23 pm Maduro declares himself not guilty in court Update 6.37 p.m.: The Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro, who was captured by the USA, has pleaded not guilty in a New York court. This was reported by the "New York Times", among others, from the courtroom where the 63-year-old, who has been charged with drug offenses, was brought before the court for a first hearing. His wife Cilia Flores, who is also on trial, also said that she did not consider herself guilty. Both were captured by US special forces in Venezuela on Saturday night and then taken to a detention center in New York. The US judiciary is accusing the authoritarian head of state of "conspiracy to commit drug terrorism" and "conspiracy to import cocaine", among other things. Nicolás Maduro has been brought to a court in New York for his first hearing. Stefan Jeremiah/FR171756 AP/AP/dpa The US alleges that Maduro used his illegally obtained office due to state election fraud to enable thousands of tons of cocaine to be transported to the US. Maduro allegedly benefited from this for himself and is said to have allied himself with drug traffickers. He has also been charged with the unlawful possession of machine guns and explosives as well as "conspiracy" to do so. In addition to Maduro's wife, his son is also on trial. The accusations are also directed against the current and former interior minister of Venezuela, among others.

18.08 hrs Federal Council freezes Nicolás Maduro's assets as a precautionary measure As a precautionary measure and with immediate effect, the Federal Council is freezing any assets in Switzerland belonging to Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro, who has been arrested by the USA. Persons close to Maduro are also affected. The measure is intended to facilitate future legal assistance proceedings by Venezuela. The Federal Council decided on the precautionary block on Monday, as announced by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA). The government wants to ensure that no assets belonging to Maduro and other people close to him can flow out. Any assets belonging to Nicolás Maduro in Switzerland will be frozen by the federal government as a precautionary measure. Jesus Vargas/dpa (Archivbild) Members of the current government of Venezuela are not affected by this freeze, the statement continued. The legal basis for this is the Act on the Freezing and Restitution of Illicitly Acquired Assets of Foreign Politically Exposed Persons (SRVG). According to the FDFA, the decisive factor for such a step is neither the reasons for a loss of power nor whether the loss of power was brought about lawfully or in violation of international law. The decisive factor is the fact that a loss of power has occurred.

14:15 Video shows Maduro being flown to court BREAKING: Nicolás Maduro surrounded by heavy security as he is transported to New York City court ahead of his arraignment. pic.twitter.com/2EqrMrNKxe — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 5, 2026 Nicolás Maduro is expected to appear before a federal court in Manhattan today. Following his capture, the US judiciary is accusing him of "drug terrorism", among other things. A video from the TV channel Fox News now shows Maduro being taken to court under heavy security precautions. Masked men accompany him to a helicopter, from where he is taken to court in New York.

10.30 a.m. USA to bring Maduro to New York court at 6 pm Nicolás Maduro is expected to appear before a federal court in Manhattan today. Following his capture, the US judiciary is accusing him of "drug terrorism", among other things. Maduro and his wife are expected to appear before US District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein at 12pm New York time (6pm Swiss time). It is unclear whether they have hired lawyers and whether they will plead guilty. The US Attorney's Office accuses Maduro of having been at the head of a state-backed network for years that smuggled tons of cocaine into the USA and cooperated with international drug cartels and organizations classified as terrorist. According to the indictment, Venezuelan state institutions - including the military, secret services and diplomatic missions - were used specifically to protect the drug trade. The allegations date back to the early 2000s and also concern other high-ranking officials and members of Maduro's family. The US judiciary had already indicted the Venezuelan ruler earlier, but the proceedings only gained new momentum after his arrest. If convicted, he faces life imprisonment and extensive confiscation of assets.

7.43 am Trump rejects Venezuela president for "ultimate sin" US President Donald Trump is to reject the leadership role of Venezuelan opposition politician María Corina Machado because she did not give him the Nobel Peace Prize. This was reported by the Washington Post, citing two people close to the White House. "If she had turned it down and said: 'I can't accept it because it belongs to Donald Trump', she would be president of Venezuela today," one source is quoted as saying. The fact that Machado accepted the prize but dedicated it to Trump was therefore the "ultimate sin". On Saturday, Trump also said at a press conference on the US attack on Venezuela that it would be "very difficult" for Machado to take over the leadership. She enjoys "neither support nor respect" in her own country.

4.46 pm Trump does not see elections in Venezuela as a priority Following the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, US President Donald Trump does not currently see new elections in the South American country as a priority. "We will have elections at the right time, but the most important thing is that they solve the problem. The country is broken," Trump told the press. "We have to revive it, and for that we need big investments from the oil companies to get the infrastructure working again," said the US President. When asked by reporters whether the USA would demand that Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodríguez allow opposition members to return or release political prisoners, Trump said: "We're not there yet. Right now, we want to get the oil industry going again, rebuild the country, get it back on its feet and then hold elections". The USA attacked targets in Venezuela on Saturday night, arrested Maduro and took him out of the country. Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodríguez. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos Trump said afterward that the United States would temporarily lead Venezuela. In an interview with US broadcaster CBS, his Secretary of State Marco Rubio made it clear that Washington would not govern Venezuela, but would bring about political change in the country with the help of an existing oil blockade. The blockade is an "enormous lever" and will remain in place until key demands are met.

4.45 am Rubio: USA will not govern Venezuela - pressure from oil blockade According to Foreign Minister Marco Rubio, the USA will not govern Venezuela, contrary to President Donald Trump's statement. However, Washington will bring about political change in Venezuela with the help of an existing oil blockade, Rubio said on Sunday. Trump had claimed on Saturday that following the overthrow of Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro in a US military operation in Venezuela, the USA would rule the South American country for the time being. Rubio made his statements during appearances on talk shows in the USA. He apparently wanted to counter concerns about a possible new prolonged US intervention abroad after the government initiated a change of government with the military operation on Saturday. Rubio said on CBS that a blockade against oil tankers subject to sanctions would be continued. That is "a tremendous amount of leverage", he explained. The blockade would continue "until we see changes that not only advance the national interest of the United States, which is the most important thing, but also lead to a better future for the people of Venezuela". In a photograph provided by the White House, US President Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (from right to left) watch the US attack on Venezuela from Florida on January 3, 2026. Image: Keystone/Molly Riley/The White House via AP Trump had repeated more than half a dozen times at a press conference in Florida on Saturday that the US would "rule" Venezuela in the future. This caused concern among members of the opposition Democratic Party and within his Republican Party. Observers, who recall previous US efforts to build state institutions in Iraq and Afghanistan, were also concerned.

4.35 a.m. International law expert: Switzerland should condemn attack on Venezuela According to law professor Oliver Diggelmann in the "Tamedia" newspapers, Switzerland should condemn the US attack on Venezuela "in the strongest possible terms". "The violation of the ban on the use of force is non-negotiable", said the professor of international law at the University of Zurich in the interview. Switzerland, like other European governments, had chosen the cautious path and "not called a spade a spade", he said. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) had called for moderation and compliance with international law on Platform X on Saturday.

4.32 a.m. China after Maduro seizure: "No country should play world policeman" China continues to clearly criticize the seizure of Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro by US forces. "We have never believed that any country can play the role of a world policeman, nor do we accept that any country can boast of being a world judge," said Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in Beijing, without naming the USA directly. International law should protect the sovereignty and security of all nations, explained Beijing's chief diplomat. China has always spoken out against the use of force in international relations, Wang said. China is an important economic partner of the South American country due to its oil imports from Venezuela. Protest against US President Donald Trump and the US attack on Venezuela in front of the US embassy in the South Korean capital Seoul. (January 5, 2026) Image: Keystone/EPA/Jeon Heon-Kyun

4.23am Venezuela's foreign minister: Maduro remains president Venezuela's authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro remains the legitimate president of the South American country despite his imprisonment in the USA, according to the government in Caracas. "Venezuela has a constitutional president, Nicolás Maduro Moros, who is currently being illegally detained but remains the head of state in full exercise of his mandate," said Foreign Minister Yván Gil at an emergency meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), according to the government-affiliated broadcaster Telesur. "Despite the attack, there is peace and calm in Venezuela today and the institutions are functioning fully." Venezuela's foreign minister Yván Gil. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/EPA/Miguel Gutierrez The US attacked a number of targets in Venezuela on Saturday night, capturing President Maduro and taking him out of the country. He is to be tried in New York for drug offenses. US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would now temporarily lead Venezuela. Meanwhile, Venezuela's Supreme Court authorized Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, who is loyal to Maduro, to temporarily assume the duties of head of state. This means that the 56-year-old is now acting president. The military publicly backed Rodríguez. According to the opposition and international observers, Maduro lost the presidential election a year and a half ago against opposition politician Edmundo González Urrutia, which was overshadowed by allegations of fraud. The USA and a number of Latin American states therefore no longer recognize Maduro as the legitimate head of state.

4.11 a.m. Venezuela's new government ready to cooperate with the USA Following the capture of authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro, the new Venezuelan government is now prepared to cooperate with the USA. "We invite the government of the United States to work together on an agenda of cooperation aimed at joint development and strengthening lasting coexistence in the community within the framework of international law," it said in a message published on Instagram by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez. Rodríguez had initially shown herself to be unbending immediately after the US attack. "Our peoples and our region deserve peace and dialog, not war," she wrote, addressing US President Donald Trump. "This has always been the attitude of President Nicolás Maduro and is currently the attitude of the whole of Venezuela." She called for a respectful relationship between the US and Venezuela based on sovereign equality and non-interference. Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) On Saturday night, the USA attacked a number of targets in Venezuela, captured President Maduro and took him out of the country. He is to be tried in New York for drug offenses. US President Trump announced that the United States would now temporarily lead Venezuela. Venezuela's Supreme Court authorized the previous Vice President Rodríguez to temporarily assume the duties of head of state. The staunch socialist was initially unbending. She called for Maduro's release and described the US attack as a violation of the UN Charter. "We will never be slaves again", she said in the direction of Trump.

4 o'clock Trump threatens Colombia with military attack Following the lightning attack in Venezuela, US President Donald Trump can imagine a similar military operation in Colombia. A military operation against the Colombian government "sounds good to me", Trump told journalists on board his presidential plane Air Force One. He went on to say, alluding to Colombian President Gustavo Petro: "Colombia is also very sick, ruled by a sick man who likes to make cocaine and sell it to the United States. And he won't be doing it for much longer." US President Donald Trump (l.) talking to journalists on board Air Force One. (January 4, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

3:39 p.m. More than 30 Cubans killed in US attack on Venezuela Thirty-two members of the Cuban security forces were also killed in the US military attack on Venezuela and the capture of the authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro. They had been sent to the South American country at the request of the Venezuelan authorities, according to the ruling Communist Party of Cuba. "True to their responsibility for security and defense, our compatriots fulfilled their duty with dignity and heroism and fell after fierce resistance in direct combat against the attackers or as a result of the bombing of the facilities," the statement said. According to experts, security forces from ally Cuba have been deployed in Venezuela for years. Among other things, Cuban secret service agents are supposed to help keep soldiers of the armed forces in line, for example. Cuban bodyguards are also said to have been primarily responsible for Maduro's personal security. "Many Cubans were killed yesterday trying to protect him," said US President Donald Trump. The Venezuelan Ministry of Defense announced that "a large part" of Maduro's security team had been killed in the US operation. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the government in Cuba as a "huge problem". He said this on US broadcaster NBC News when asked whether the US attack on Venezuela would now be followed by an operation against Cuba. He did not want to talk about future steps by the US government with regard to Cuba. "But I think it's no secret that we are not big fans of the Cuban regime." The latter had supported Venezuela's ousted head of state Maduro, Rubio continued.

Monday, January 5, 2026, 0.26 a.m. Maduro expected in court on Monday Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro, who has been captured by the USA, is due to appear in court for the first time today, Monday. A New York federal court has set a date for 12.00 noon (local time, 18.00 CET). What exactly is to happen at the hearing initially remained unclear. The 63-year-old Maduro and his wife were arrested by the US military in the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Saturday night and taken out of the country. The USA has charged Maduro with "drug terrorism", among other things. He is said to have used his office, which the USA considers illegal, to transport thousands of tons of cocaine to the USA. Maduro is said to have profited from this himself. He is said to have allied himself with drug traffickers. Maduro had already been indicted in the USA in 2020 for drug trafficking, among other things. Now there is an updated indictment. His wife and son are also accused. The accusations are also directed against the current and former interior minister, among others.

11.42 pm Venezuela's people must be able to decide their future Following the violent arrest of authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro, the European Union is insisting on Venezuela's right to self-determination. "The right of the Venezuelan people to decide their future must be respected", wrote EU foreign affairs representative Kaja Kallas in a post on X. The statement is supported by all EU member states with the exception of Hungary. The EU is in close contact with the United States and regional and international partners so that a negotiated, democratic, inclusive and peaceful solution to the crisis can be found under the leadership of the Venezuelans, according to the post. My statement supported by 26 EU Member States on the aftermath of the U.S. intervention in Venezuela ↓ pic.twitter.com/CsgKXvvjUw — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) January 4, 2026

22.01 Venezuela's head of state Maduro to appear in federal court in New York on Monday Venezuela's head of state Nicolás Maduro, who has been captured by the USA, will be brought before a federal court in New York on Monday. The 63-year-old will be officially arraigned on the charges against him at 12:00 noon (local time, 18:00 CET), the Southern District Court in Manhattan announced on Sunday. Maduro is to be tried on charges including "conspiracy to commit drug terrorism" and importing cocaine into the United States.

7.17 pm Trump threatens Venezuela's interim president: could "pay a higher price than Maduro" US President Donald Trump has threatened the interim president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez. "If she doesn't do the right thing, she will have to pay a very high price, probably higher than Maduro," Trump said in a telephone interview with "The Atlantic" magazine on Sunday. The USA captured the left-wing nationalist head of state Nicolás Maduro on Saturday and brought him to New York, where he is to be tried for "conspiracy to commit drug terrorism". Trump had said on Saturday that the USA would initially lead the South American country. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized on Sunday that the US government was prepared in principle to cooperate with the remaining leadership in Venezuela if it made the "right decision".

7.04 pm UN Security Council to discuss US deployment in Venezuela on Monday The UN Security Council will discuss the US military operation in Venezuela on Monday, during which long-time head of state Nicolás Maduro was captured and brought to the USA. The emergency meeting will take place at 10:00 local time (16:00 CET) at the request of Venezuela. Interim President Delcy Rodríguez had condemned the US attack and emphasized: "We are ready to defend Venezuela." During the large-scale military operation involving around 150 helicopters and aircraft, the USA bombed targets in the South American country on Saturday night and arrested Maduro and his wife. Both were taken to New York. There, the left-wing nationalist is to be tried for "drug terrorism". Interim President Rodríguez demanded Maduro's immediate release.

6.39 pm No okay from Congress? Rubio justifies attack on Venezuela According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, congressional approval was not required for the US attack on Venezuela. "It was not necessary because it was not an invasion. We did not occupy a country. It was an arrest," he said in an interview with the television station ABC News. The Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro had been arrested by units of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Speaking to NBC News, Rubio also said that the US parliament should only be involved in further US activities in Venezuela and the region if these plans also required the approval of Congress. Image: Keystone/Alex Brandon According to the constitution, the US president is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, but only Congress can officially declare war. In practice, few presidents have chosen this route - more often they have opted for other legal instruments through which they could order military operations without a formal declaration of war.

17:54 Venezuela's military backs vice president The Venezuelan armed forces have recognized Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as temporary head of state. Following the capture of head of state Nicolás Maduro by US special forces, she is taking over the leadership of the country in accordance with the constitution, said Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino. A soldier stands on an armored vehicle on the highway leading from the international airport to Caracas. Keystone/AP/Matias Delacroix

3:39 p.m. Rubio: USA ready to cooperate with current leadership in Venezuela Following the capture of Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro by the US military, the USA has declared its willingness to cooperate in principle with the remaining leadership in the South American country. "We will judge everything by their actions and we will see what they do," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the TV station CBS News on Sunday. "If they don't make the right decision, the United States will continue to have multiple avenues of influence." US President Donald Trump had announced on Saturday that the US would initially lead Venezuela itself. However, he left open what a US administration of Venezuela could look like in concrete terms.

3.16 pm Maduro's successor stands up to Trump Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodríguez is countering the USA: President Donald Trump's push for a change of power in the oil-rich South American country is meeting with resistance. Rodriguez is part of the power elite surrounding President Nicolás Maduro, who was spectacularly arrested by US elite troops in the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Saturday, virtually out of bed, and taken out of the country. At a meeting of the Defense Council, she called Maduro the "only president". "We will never be slaves again", she said towards Trump, describing the US attack as a violation of the UN Charter. After Maduro was forcibly removed from power, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez took over the presidency on the orders of the Supreme Court until new elections are held. (Archive) KEYSTONE/Ariana Cubillos Maduro is now in a prison in New York, where he and his wife Cilia Flores - against whom US arrest warrants have been issued - are awaiting trial on charges including "drug terrorism". The left-wing authoritarian Maduro had been in power since 2013, which he also secured by rigging elections.

14:37 200 demonstrators in Bern demand "Hands off Venezuela" Around 200 people demonstrated in Bern on Sunday against the US intervention in Venezuela. They demanded "the immediate condemnation of this aggression, which violates international law", according to a statement. They carried banners with inscriptions such as "Trump terror" or "Fuera yanquis de América Latina" (Yankees, get out of Latin America), as a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency reported. "Cheers to international solidarity", chanted the participants. The aim of the attack was to gain US control over Venezuela's oil and strengthen its geopolitical power in the region, the call said. The attack is directed against all countries in the region that oppose imperialism.

14.08 hrs Swiss government issues travel warning for Venezuela Switzerland advises against travel to Venezuela with immediate effect. Following the US attack at the weekend, the Department of Foreign Affairs classifies the security situation as tense and unpredictable. After US attack Federal government issues travel warning for Venezuela

12.20 p.m. China demands immediate release of Maduro China has called on the USA to immediately release Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. In addition, the United States should stop any attempts to destabilize the Venezuelan government, said a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. China had already sharply criticized the US attack on Venezuela the day before. Like Russia and Iran, China is one of Venezuela's allies.

9.14 am "Nobody can stop us", says Trump In a phone-in with Fox News, US President Donald Trump commented on the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro - and indirectly issued a threat. Trump hinted that such an action need not remain an isolated case. "We did this unbelievable thing last night, letting somebody else take over. We have to do it again," said Trump. At the same time, he emphasized the military strength of the USA: "We can do it again. Nobody can stop us. There's nobody that has the capabilities that we have."

Sunday, January 4, 6:39 a.m. Here Maduro is paraded in handcuffs Perp walked.pic.twitter.com/34iIsFUDdG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 4, 2026 The White House has released a video showing Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro in handcuffs. In it, he is led across a carpet by the US Drug Enforcement Administration. The US broadcaster CNN confirmed the authenticity of the account published on X. Above the video is the note "Perp walked" - a term commonly used in the USA for the public parading of suspects, particularly known from New York. Maduro wears a hoodie and a cap and greets those present in English with the words: "Good Night, Happy New Year."

23:38 Maduro arrives in the USA Following the arrest of Nicolás Maduro during a military operation, the Venezuelan president has been transferred to the USA, according to media reports. Several media outlets reported that a plane with Maduro and his wife on board had landed in the US state of New York. In the evening (local time), several TV stations showed a plane at an airport near the metropolis of New York, which is also used by the military, from which a group that could not be identified more closely got off due to the darkness and distance of the cameras. BREAKING:



Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro has arrived in New York. He is expected to appear before a U.S. court soon on charges of narco-terrorism.



🇺🇸🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/24EjOD6DBv — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 3, 2026

10.50 p.m. New York's mayor on Maduro arrest: violation of the law The new mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, has spoken of a violation of the law following the military operation in Venezuela ordered by US President Donald Trump. "A unilateral attack on a sovereign state is an act of war and violates federal and international law," wrote the left-wing Democrat on Platform X. Mamdani, who is described by some as anti-Trump, wrote that the apparent pursuit of regime change not only affects people abroad, but also has a direct impact on tens of thousands of Venezuelans living in New York. His focus will be on their safety and the safety of all New Yorkers. Mamdani took office at the turn of the year. I was briefed this morning on the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City.



Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 3, 2026

9.12 p.m. Venezuela's vice president calls for Maduro's release Following the US intervention in Venezuela, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has demanded the immediate release of head of state Nicolás Maduro and his wife. Rodríguez spoke at a meeting of the South American country's Defense Council, which was broadcast live on television. Rodríguez, who according to the constitution is supposed to take over the reins of government until new elections are held in the event of the head of state defaulting, called Maduro the "only president" of Venezuela and the US attack a "terrible stain" on bilateral relations. "We will never be slaves again," she said, calling the attack a violation of the UN Charter. ⚡ Venezuela’s vice president demanded the release of Maduro and his wife



Meanwhile, media reports say that a plane believed to be carrying the couple has departed from the U.S. military base in Guantánamo. The aircraft is heading toward the U.S. coastline. pic.twitter.com/f7EgugfSjd — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 3, 2026

20.55 Macron: Opposition politician Urrutia to lead peaceful transition of power in Venezuela Following the ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the US military, opposition politician Edmundo González Urrutia should lead a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela, according to French head of state Emmanuel Macron. The Venezuelan people are now "liberated from the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro", Macron explained on Saturday in the online service X. "We hope that President Edmundo González Urrutia, who was elected in 2024, can ensure this transition as quickly as possible." The opposition politician ran against Maduro in the presidential election in July 2024 and claimed victory. However, Maduro was declared the winner by the authorities and the opposition spoke of electoral fraud. Violent protests ensued, resulting in at least 28 deaths and more than 2,400 arrests, and González Urrutia fled into exile in Spain. The Venezuelan people are today rid of Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship and can only rejoice.



By seizing power and trampling on fundamental freedoms, Nicolás Maduro gravely undermined the dignity of his own people.



The upcoming transition… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 3, 2026

7.55 pm Russia demands Maduro's release from US custody Russia has called for the release of authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro and his wife following the US attack on Venezuela. Moscow is calling on the US leadership to reconsider its position and release the "legitimately elected president of a sovereign country and his wife", the Russian Foreign Ministry said in one of several statements. The USA, which considers Maduro illegitimate, and Venezuela must solve their problems through dialog. According to US President Donald Trump, Maduro and his wife are in US custody and are to be brought before a court. According to his office, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also spoke on the phone with Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, who could now take over as president, and assured her of Russia's solidarity.

18:30 Trump posts picture of imprisoned Maduro US President Donald Trump has published a first picture showing the captured Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro. The Republican posted an image on the Truth Social platform showing Maduro standing tied up in a jogging suit, blindfolded and wearing headphones. Trump wrote: "Nicolás Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima." Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima.



(TS: 03 Jan 11:23 ET)​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​‌‍ pic.twitter.com/uHWmcm3K2V — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) January 3, 2026

18:20 Trump takes questions from journalists After Rubio, Donald Trump answers questions from the press.

6:18 p.m. Foreign Minister Marco Rubio takes the floor Maduro missed the chance to leave the country, Rubio explains. "He could have lived somewhere else now and been very happy, but instead he wanted to play the strong man and now, as you know, he has other problems on his hands," Rubio says.

6:12 p.m. General Caine explains the military operation General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, takes the podium. He comments on the military operation in Venezuela and Maduro's arrest. "Our interagency collaboration began months ago and built on decades of experience integrating complex air, ground, space and maritime operations," Caine said. "This mission was meticulously planned and drew lessons from decades of experience," Caine continued Even before the airstrike on several targets in Caracas, a special unit had flown under the radar to Maduro's residence in helicopters. Ground troops are said to have captured Maduro and his wife there. On the way back, they came under fire and one helicopter is said to have been hit, but was able to continue its flight. Around 150 aircraft are said to have been involved in the operation in Venezuela. Cain announced that B-2 bombers were used and that the US air force attacked Venezuelan air defenses to clear the way for special forces helicopters to capture Maduro. U.S. General Dan Kane confirmed that around 150 aircraft were involved in the Venezuela operation. He revealed that B-2 bombers were used, and U.S. airpower targeted Venezuelan air defenses to clear the way for special forces helicopters to capture Maduro. Several U.S.… pic.twitter.com/ppqHx6LqIs — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) January 3, 2026

18.04 Pete Hegseth praises the military - and Trump Trump hands over the microphone to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. "No other president has ever shown as much courage as US President Donald Trump," explains Hegseth. America is back on the world stage, says the Secretary of War.

18.02 Maduro's vice president wants to cooperate with the USA Following the ousting of Venezuela's head of state Nicolás Maduro, the US government wants to work with his Vice President Delcy Rodríguez. "We just had a conversation with her, and she's basically willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again, quite simply," said Trump. "I mean, there's nobody else that could take over," Trump said. "She had a long conversation with Marco and said, "We'll do whatever you need." I think she was very forthcoming, but she really has no other choice."

6 p.m. Warning to Venezuela's actors "All political and military actors in Venezuela must understand: What happened to Maduro will happen to them," Trump says, "if they resist the U.S. desire for popular leadership." He calls Maduro a "dictator and terrorist".

17:57 Fight against drug cartels "We will send the largest US oil companies to Venezuela", Trump announces. Major US oil companies are to invest billions of dollars to modernize Venezuela's oil infrastructure, which he says is "badly damaged". The aim is to rebuild the country economically. He addressed the drug cartels in Venezuela, which were responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans. He would now hold Maduro and his wife accountable for this. Trump points to the falling drug crime rates in Washington D.C., Louisiana and Tennessee that have been achieved during his presidency. He accuses Maduro of sending serious criminals from prisons in Venezuela to the US.

5:50 p.m. "Ready for second wave of attacks on Venezuela" Trump holds out the prospect of a "second, much larger wave" of attacks in Venezuela. This would probably not be necessary because the US military had been "so successful" in its arrest of Venezuela's head of state Nicolás Maduro, he said. "But we are prepared to carry out a second, much larger wave."

5.46 pm Trump: "Most spectacular attack since the Second World War" Trump calls the US military action against Venezuela a "spectacular attack, the likes of which mankind has not seen since the Second World War". He thanked the military for the breathtaking precision of the attack. The Venezuelan troops had been completely overwhelmed. Not a single piece of American military equipment had been lost. Trump announced that he would take care of the country and administer it until an orderly transition to a just regime was guaranteed. "We cannot risk someone else taking power in Venezuela who does not have the well-being of the Venezuelan people at heart after decades of oppression. We will not allow that to happen," he added. Trump has described the capture of Nicolás Maduro as a historic military operation, calling it a strike unseen since World War II. “It was a powerful assault on a fortified military complex in central Caracas to bring a criminal dictator to justice,” he said.



The mission,… pic.twitter.com/t0flCjl6Ky — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) January 3, 2026

17:35 Trump speaks out after attack on Venezuela US President Donald Trump addresses the press after the large-scale attack against Venezuela at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

16.36 hrs Trump on Venezuela: "We will be very involved" Following the arrest of Venezuela's head of state Nicolás Maduro by US special forces, President Donald Trump wants to have a say in the question of power in Caracas. "We are making this decision now. We can't risk someone else taking over and just carrying on," he said in a telephone interview with Fox News when asked about the political future of Venezuela. "We will be very involved. We want to achieve freedom for the people."

16.24 Trump: Maduro's arrest "like a TV show" According to US President Donald Trump, he watched the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the US military live. In an interview with the US television station Fox News, Trump said that he watched the operation together with senior military officers in a room at his Mar-a-Lago estate - it was "like watching a TV show". He spoke of a very complex maneuver and praised the units involved: "If you had seen the speed and the violence - it was incredible." According to him, US soldiers broke through specially secured steel doors, among other things; a large number of aircraft, helicopters and fighter jets were also on standby. According to Trump, Maduro was captured in a heavily guarded, fortress-like building. "He was in a fortress," Trump said in a telephone interview with Fox News on Saturday. No US citizens were killed in the military operation, which was "amazing", he added. "A few men were hit, but they came back and apparently in pretty good shape." US Attorney General Pam Bondi had previously announced that Maduro and his wife were to be tried on charges of drug trafficking and terrorism. Both would soon face "the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts," Bondi wrote in the online service X. Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 3, 2026

3.49 pm Trump: Maduro and wife on their way to New York US President Donald Trump has provided information on the whereabouts of the head of state Nicolás Maduro, who was captured in a US attack on Venezuela. Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores are on board the US warship "Iwo Jima" and will be taken to the US state of New York, where they will be brought to trial, Trump announced on Fox News on Saturday. The USA would now decide on the next steps for Venezuela. "We will be very much involved," Trump said, referring to the country's future government. PRESIDENT TRUMP tells 'FOX & Friends Weekend' that Maduro and his wife were first taken to the USS Iwo Jima: "They're on a ship, and they'll be heading into New York... They went by helicopter on a nice flight. I'm sure they loved it." pic.twitter.com/v1FUGPYbTW — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 3, 2026

3.40 pm US Vice President justifies US strike with drugs and oil US Vice President JD Vance has rejected criticism of the US attack on Venezuela and the arrest of head of state Nicolás Maduro. "Maduro is facing multiple charges in the United States for drug smuggling and terrorism. You can't escape justice in the US just because you live in a palace in Caracas," he wrote on the X platform. US President Donald Trump had made it clear: "Drug trafficking must stop and the stolen oil must be returned to the United States." Trump had offered Maduro "several ways out" in the past. "Maduro is the latest to learn that President Trump means what he says." The president offered multiple off ramps, but was very clear throughout this process: the drug trafficking must stop, and the stolen oil must be returned to the United States. Maduro is the newest person to find out that President Trump means what he says.



Kudos to our brave… pic.twitter.com/b1fqkdbB4x — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 3, 2026

15.15 Venezuela requests emergency meeting of the UN Security Council Following the US attack on Venezuela and the capture of authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro, the government in Caracas has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. The attack constitutes a violation of the UN Charter and jeopardizes peace in the region and the entire world, according to a letter from the Foreign Ministry to Somalia's permanent representative to the United Nations, who will chair the UN Security Council in January. The UN Security Council should condemn the aggression and call for an end to the attacks.

2.20 p.m. Posters of Maduro removed Shortly after the capture of Nicolas Maduro, posters of the president are already being removed in Caracas. The larger-than-life portraits are torn down to loud cheers, as can be seen on videos. CHAU.pic.twitter.com/3KtlDNlYvX — ELDUCK (@elduckpost) January 3, 2026

2.17 pm Video shows destroyed military base The US military also destroyed several military bases during its attack on Caracas. One of them is the La Carlota base in the city. Venezuelan state television published footage showing the destruction at the base. It shows destroyed military vehicles and burnt-out buses. 🇺🇲🇻🇪 VTV broadcasted images showing the current state of the La Carlota air base in Caracas, following a bombing carried out by the United States.



See the latest updates with us: @visionergeo pic.twitter.com/cwk7bipozr — Visioner (@visionergeo) January 3, 2026

2.09 pm This was Maduro's last appearance - just hours before the US attack Just hours before the US attack on Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro met with Qiu Xiaoqi, China's special envoy for Latin America and the Caribbean. It was Maduro's last public appearance before he and his wife were arrested and flown out by the US elite special forces Delta Force. The meeting took place in the Miraflores presidential palace, where Maduro received the Chinese delegation. State television footage showed the two sides greeting each other and holding talks behind closed doors. Maduro's last public appearance was a meeting with China's special envoy, just hours before he was captured by the U.S. pic.twitter.com/d5Rlzgfc5S — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 3, 2026 Venezuelan officials later explained that the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, political coordination and economic relations. Maduro said at the meeting, "I thank you and President Xi Jinping for his brotherhood and his message as a strong leader for the world."

13.53 Switzerland calls for compliance with international law Switzerland calls for de-escalation, moderation and compliance with international law in view of the US attack on Venezuela. Early Saturday afternoon, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs had no information about any Swiss citizens affected. Compliance with international law also includes respect for the prohibition of the use of force under international law and the territorial integrity of sovereign states, wrote Nicolas Bideau, Head of Communications at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), on Platform X on Saturday. La situation est suivie de près par notre ambassade sur place. À ce stade et selon nos informations, aucun ressortissant suisse n’a été affecté. https://t.co/9N5seQoS05 — Nicolas Bideau (@Chef_Komm_Eda) January 3, 2026 The Swiss embassy in Venezuela is monitoring the situation closely, the post continued. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas had previously expressed similar views to Bideau.

1.42 p.m. Maduro charged with weapons and drug offenses US Attorney General Pam Bondi announces that Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro and his wife have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Maduro is charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation, weapons and explosives offenses, among other things. "They will soon face the full rigors of American justice on American soil," Bondi said. Z She did not provide any details on the specific charges against Maduro's wife. Bondi also thanked the US military for the "highly successful mission" to arrest the two suspected international drug traffickers.

12.12 p.m. Venezuela's vice president demands signs of life from Maduro Following the US attacks on Venezuela and the arrest of authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro, the vice president of the South American country has called for a sign of life from the detained head of state. "We don't know where President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores are," said Delcy Rodríguez on state television. "We demand that President Donald Trump's government immediately provide a sign of life from President Maduro and the First Lady." Venezuela's Vice President Delcy RodrÌguez. Archivbild: Keystone

11:53 a.m. Soldiers and civilians killed According to the government, soldiers and civilians have been killed in the US attack on targets in Venezuela. "We condemn this attack on our people, which has cost the lives of officials, soldiers, innocent people and civilians," said Vice President Delcy Rodríguez on state television.

11.47 am Trump calls US attack a "brilliant operation" In a telephone conversation with the "New York Times", US President Donald Trump hailed the US operation to capture Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro as a success. This was carried out successfully thanks to "a lot of good planning and a lot of great soldiers and great people", the daily newspaper reported, citing a conversation with the president. He described the procedure as a "brilliant operation". The conflict between the USA and Venezuela has escalated under Trump. (archive image) Alex Brandon/AP/dpa When asked whether he had obtained the approval of Congress for the project or what would happen next with Venezuela, Trump said he wanted to comment on this at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence. It is scheduled for 11 a.m. (5 p.m. in Germany).

11.42 a.m. Spain calls for de-escalation in Venezuela Spain has called for moderation in view of the US attacks in Venezuela and the announcement of the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. International law and the UN Charter must be respected, according to an initial statement by the Spanish Foreign Ministry on the situation in the South American country.

11.41 a.m. "New York Times": No casualties on the US side According to a media report, there were no casualties on the US side in the attack on Venezuela and the capture of head of state Nicolás Maduro. This was reported by the "New York Times" newspaper, citing a person familiar with the matter. The person did not comment on whether there were any casualties on the Venezuelan side during the attack. It was unclear whether this meant dead or injured.

11.39 a.m. US Deputy Secretary of State: "The tyrant has fallen" The Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro, who was captured by US forces, will be held accountable for his "crimes", according to US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. "The tyrant has fallen," Landau wrote on X.

11:36 a.m. Venezuela's defense minister calls for resistance Following the US attacks on Venezuela, the South American country's defense minister has called for resistance. "They have attacked us, but they will not break us," said Vladimir Padrino in a video message. "United, the soldiers and the people form an indestructible wall of resistance." All troops would be deployed for national defense.

11.29 am Maduro arrested by US elite special unit Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro has been captured by an elite US special forces unit, according to a media report. Maduro was taken into custody by Delta Force units early on Saturday morning, the US broadcaster CBS News reported, citing US officials. The US Army unit was also deployed in 2019, during which the leader of the Islamic State (IS), Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed.

11.16 am US senator: "We have evolved from world policeman to world bully" Following the US attack on Venezuela, several US parliamentarians have expressed doubts about the legality of the action. The Democratic Senator from Arizona, Ruben Gallego, wrote on X: "This war is illegal. It is shameful that we have gone from being the world's policeman to the world's bully. There is no reason why we should be at war with Venezuela." A party colleague of US President Donald Trump, Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah, also raised doubts: "I'm eager to learn what - if anything - could constitutionally justify this action, given the absence of a declaration of war or an authorization to use military force."

11.11 am Iran strongly condemns US attacks Iran has strongly condemned the US attacks on Venezuela. "The US military intervention against an independent state and member of the United Nations is a clear violation of the principles of the UN Charter and fundamental rules of international law," the foreign ministry said, according to the state news agency Irna. This "aggressive act" must be condemned immediately and unequivocally, the ministry added. Venezuela is considered one of the Islamic system's closest allies. According to observers, there is therefore growing concern in political circles in Tehran that Iran could become the next target of US attacks.

10.55 am Maduro's interior minister killed in attack According to Venezuelan opposition media, Maduro's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello is said to have been killed in the attack by US troops. There is currently no official confirmation of this.

10.43 am Eyewitness: "Suddenly the sky turned red" A resident of the Venezuelan coastal town of Higuerote tells "CNN" about the US attack. "At first I thought it was something like fireworks," said the 23-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous for security reasons. "Then there was another explosion and the ground started to shake. At that moment, I realized it was something serious. My neighbors started screaming and running into the street, so I went out of my house and saw this huge cloud of smoke," the man describes. WATCH: Large explosions at Higuerote Airport, about 87 km (54 mi) east of Caracas pic.twitter.com/TCL7goWlQ3 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 3, 2026 The sky suddenly turned red and a few seconds later a loud noise was heard. After around two minutes of silence, he heard planes again and then two more explosions. "Then everything shook. The explosions seemed to be controlled, but it looked like they had destroyed the entire airport." So far he has not heard any ambulance, police or fire department sirens. The last bomb fell 40 minutes ago.

10.24 am Trump: Nicolás Maduro arrested According to US President Trump, Nicolás Maduro, President of Venezuela, has been arrested. "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale attack against Venezuela and its leader Nicolás Maduro," the US President writes on his Truth Social platform. Maduro and his wife were arrested and flown out of the country, Trump continued. There will be a press conference in Mar-a-Lago at 11 a.m. (5 p.m. Swiss time). https://t.co/KofqavOPKx pic.twitter.com/li863ZdIaJ — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) January 3, 2026

10.23 a.m. US aviation authority bans flights around Venezuela The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has banned flights around Venezuela. "In connection with ongoing military activities", the operation of commercial and private US flights in certain areas is prohibited. This is stated in a so-called Notam (Notice to Airmen), which the FAA issues in the event of various dangerous situations and situations. The specific areas in question are the Venezuelan coastal town of Maiquetía, the Caribbean island of Curaçao, Piarco on the island of Trinidad and San Juan on Puerto Rico.

10.22 a.m. Cuba's President Díaz-Canel: "State terrorism against our America" Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel strongly condemns the US attack on Venezuela and "urgently" demands a response from the international community, as he writes on X. He describes the attack as "criminal". Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel. Keystone "Our peace zone is being brutally attacked. State terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people and against our America," writes Díaz-Canel. He concludes his message with the words: "Fatherland or death - we will win!"

10.11 am Massive US force off Venezuela The conflict between the USA and Venezuela has escalated in recent months. Since September, the US military has repeatedly attacked boats allegedly loaded with drugs in the Caribbean and the Pacific. According to the US government, more than 100 people have been killed in the process. Most recently, US forces attacked an alleged "drug transshipment site" in Venezuela, according to Trump. "There was a big explosion in the port area where the boats are loaded with drugs," he said. The US armed forces also massively expanded their presence in the Caribbean. Among other things, additional combat aircraft and the world's largest aircraft carrier "USS Gerald R. Ford" - accompanied by other warships and a long-range bomber - were deployed to the region. Officially, the "Southern Spear" operation is directed against drug smuggling. However, Venezuela is not considered a drug-producing country, but rather a transit country - primarily for the European market. According to experts, the force is oversized for use against drug smugglers.

9.58 am US Senate knew nothing about attack According to a CNN report, Trump ordered the attacks without consulting the Senate Defense Committee. Several representatives expressed surprise when they were contacted by CNN. There had been no consultation whatsoever.

9:49 a.m. Eyewitness: "My heart was pounding and my legs were shaking" Journalist Vanessa Silva, who lives in Caracas, saw the explosion from her window. She told the BBC that the bang was enormous and "stronger than thunder", causing her house to vibrate. As Caracas is located in a valley, the bang reverberated throughout the city. "My heart was pounding and my legs were shaking," says Silva. Now the city is quiet. However, people are still desperately sending messages to each other to find out if family and friends are okay.

9.45 a.m. Trump in Mar-a-Lago - whereabouts of Maduro unclear According to the New York Times, US President Donald Trump is currently at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. He has held meetings there with his most important national security advisors. The current whereabouts of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro are unclear, according to the NYT. However, at least some people from Maduro's inner circle are safe, according to people who have spoken to them.

9.36 am US authorities confirm attack A Pentagon employee has officially confirmed the attack by US troops on Venezuela. "We are currently conducting a series of tactical strikes," the official said, according to the Reuters news agency. No further details were initially released.

9.34 a.m. "Gateway to Venezuela" in flames The port of La Guaira is also affected by the attack. Videos show Venezuela's most important seaport in flames. La Guaira is considered the "Gateway of Venezuela" and is located just 20 kilometers north of the capital Caracas.

9.23 a.m. Media reports: Defense minister's house bombed According to numerous local media reports, the house of Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López has also been bombed. López is currently "unreachable", it is unclear where he is and whether he was in the house at the time of the attack. The reports have not yet been officially confirmed.

9.14 am Video shows attack on military complex According to eyewitnesses, the USA attacked numerous military facilities in Caracas. The Fuerte Tiuna complex is currently being targeted by US troops. A video is said to show a US helicopter firing on the complex. BREAKING:



U.S. helicopters are POUNDING the Venezuelan military complex Fuerte Tiuna in Caracas pic.twitter.com/l9jblj2O5a — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 3, 2026

9.10 a.m. Venezuela declares a state of emergency Following reports of explosions in the capital Caracas, the Venezuelan government has accused the United States of military aggression against civilian and military targets. This constitutes a violation of the UN Charter, according to a statement from the Venezuelan government. Venezuela has declared a state of emergency.

9 a.m. Trump has ordered an attack According to the US broadcaster CBS, it is indeed a US attack. "President Trump has ordered attacks on targets in Venezuela, including military installations, according to US officials, after the government stepped up its campaign against President Nicolás Maduro's regime early Saturday morning," writes journalist Jennifer Jacobs, CBS White House correspondent, on X. 🚨BREAKING via @CBSNews: President Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela including military facilities, U.S. officials said, as the administration early Saturday ratcheted up its campaign against the regime of President Nicolás Maduro. via @JimLaPorta and me — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 3, 2026

8:41 a.m. Colombia's president speaks of attack Following reports of explosions in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, the president of neighboring Colombia has spoken of an attack on Venezuela. "Right now Caracas is being bombed. Alert to all: Venezuela has been attacked. They are firing missiles at it," wrote head of state Gustavo Petro on Platform X. "The Organization of American States and the United Nations should meet immediately," he demanded.

8.14 a.m. Helicopter over the city A video from the VPItv channel showed several helicopters flying over the city at night. It initially remained unclear what caused the explosions. The Venezuelan government did not initially comment on the incidents. WATCH: U.S. airstrikes targeting a port in Caracas, Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/W0LkiqDJFG — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 3, 2026

8.09 a.m. Explosions in Caracas According to media reports, a series of explosions have occurred in the Venezuelan capital Caracas. Images published by the television station NTN24 showed explosions and clouds of smoke. Several of them are said to have occurred in the La Carlota area, where a Venezuelan air force base is located. A video from the VPItv channel showed several helicopters flying over the city at night. It initially remained unclear what caused the explosions. The Venezuelan government did not initially comment on the incidents.

According to media reports, a series of explosions have occurred in the Venezuelan capital Caracas. Images published by the television station NTN24 showed explosions and clouds of smoke. Several of them are said to have occurred in the La Carlota area, where a Venezuelan air force base is located.

A video from the VPItv channel showed several helicopters flying over the city at night. It initially remained unclear what caused the explosions. The Venezuelan government did not initially comment on the incidents.

WATCH: U.S. airstrikes targeting a port in Caracas, Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/W0LkiqDJFG — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 3, 2026

The question was raised as to whether it could have been an attack by the US military. The conflict between the USA and Venezuela had recently escalated further and further. The US armed forces have gathered numerous warships, fighter jets and soldiers off the coast of Venezuela.

According to the US broadcaster CBS, this is indeed a US attack. "President Trump has ordered attacks on targets in Venezuela, including military installations, according to US officials, after the government stepped up its campaign against President Nicolás Maduro's regime early Saturday morning," writes journalist Jennifer Jacobs, CBS White House correspondent, on X.

🚨BREAKING via @CBSNews: President Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela including military facilities, U.S. officials said, as the administration early Saturday ratcheted up its campaign against the regime of President Nicolás Maduro. via @JimLaPorta and me — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 3, 2026

The US military recently sank a number of alleged drug boats and the Coast Guard confiscated sanctioned oil tankers. US President Donald Trump also confirmed an attack on a port area in the South American country.

Explosions, smoke rising after suspected U.S. airstrikes in Venezuela’s capital. No word yet from the U.S. government pic.twitter.com/Q900vyucKN — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 3, 2026

Colombia's president: "They are bombing with missiles"

Meanwhile, Colombian President Petro spoke of an attack: "Caracas is being bombed. Alert the world: Venezuela has been attacked. They are bombing with missiles. The OAS and the UN must meet immediately," he writes on X. The OAS is the Organization of American States, to which all 35 states of the (South and North) American continent belong.

Videos circulating on social networks show rockets hitting Higuerote airport, around 87 kilometers east of Caracas. However, the footage has not yet been verified.

WATCH: Large explosions at Higuerote Airport, about 87 km (54 mi) east of Caracas pic.twitter.com/TCL7goWlQ3 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 3, 2026

Venezuela's authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro accuses the White House of trying to force a change of power in Caracas. In October, Trump publicly confirmed that he had authorized covert operations by the CIA foreign intelligence service in Venezuela. The US president also declared that Maduro's days as head of state were numbered.