Violent storms are plaguing southern Brazil: a 24-metre-high replica of the Statue of Liberty in New York fell victim to the storm and crashed into the parking lot of a shopping mall.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, a 24-metre-high Statue of Liberty toppled.

The incident was caused by a storm in the region with wind speeds of up to 90 km/h. No one was injured.

In the Brazilian city of Guaíba, a Statue of Liberty toppled over in a parking lot on Monday, December 15. The incident was filmed by passers-by and posted on the internet, where the videos quickly went viral.

The 24-metre-high replica of the original in New York was standing in the parking lot of a shopping mall in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. A storm tore the statue from its base and caused it to topple over.

The south of Brazil was hit by a violent storm with heavy rainfall and wind speeds of up to 90 km/h. No one was injured in the incident. The area in the parking lot was cordoned off. The shopping center remained open.

