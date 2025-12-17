  1. Residential Customers
Passers-by film moment of shock Statue of Liberty topples onto parking lot in Brazil

Adrian Kammer

17.12.2025

Violent storms are plaguing southern Brazil: a 24-metre-high replica of the Statue of Liberty in New York fell victim to the storm and crashed into the parking lot of a shopping mall.

17.12.2025, 20:38

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, a 24-metre-high Statue of Liberty toppled.
  • The incident was caused by a storm in the region with wind speeds of up to 90 km/h. No one was injured.
  • No one was injured.


In the Brazilian city of Guaíba, a Statue of Liberty toppled over in a parking lot on Monday, December 15. The incident was filmed by passers-by and posted on the internet, where the videos quickly went viral.

The 24-metre-high replica of the original in New York was standing in the parking lot of a shopping mall in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. A storm tore the statue from its base and caused it to topple over.

The south of Brazil was hit by a violent storm with heavy rainfall and wind speeds of up to 90 km/h. No one was injured in the incident. No one was injured in the incident. The area in the parking lot was cordoned off. The shopping center remained open.

