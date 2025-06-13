Israel attacks Iran Stealth bombers leave US airbase +++ Khamenei makes preparations for succession
Stefan Michel
21.6.2025
Israel attacks Iran massively from the air. The bombardment is aimed at military targets, the Iranian nuclear program and leading figures in the Islamic Republic. The developments in the ticker.
The most important facts at a glance
- Since the night of Friday, June 13, Israel has been attacking Iran massively from the air.
- The capital Tehran, the nuclear facility in Natan and targets in other parts of the country were attacked. An overview of the targets can be found here.
- Several very high-ranking Iranian military personnel and important nuclear scientists were killed. Read more here.
- Read what happened before that here.
-
-
-
21.02
Stealth bombers leave US airbase
According to media reports, stealth bombers have left the US Air Force base at Whiteman in the state of Missouri. Several of these B-2 aircraft have made their way west over the Pacific, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and the Washington Post reported, citing government officials and flight tracking services.
The "WSJ" sees this as a sign that the US government is positioning the stealth bombers in case of a possible attack on Iran. However, government officials have also said that there has been no order to prepare for an attack. US President Donald Trump had stated on Thursday that he wanted to decide within the next two weeks whether the US would participate in the war.
-
6.45 pm
Khamenei makes preparations for succession
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly taken precautions in the event of an assassination attempt on him. The New York Times, citing unnamed Iranian officials, reported that Iran's religious and secular leader has named three possible successors should he be killed by Israel.
Even before the war, there was speculation about who might one day replace the 86-year-old head of state. In Iran, the procedure for the succession is actually clearly regulated: The so-called Council of Experts, made up of 88 Islamic jurists and clerics, meets in the event of death and appoints the successor. According to the constitution, Khamenei is the spiritual and secular head of state. The cleric is also commander-in-chief of the armed forces and has the final say in all matters.
-
5.51 pm
Houthis threaten USA with renewed attacks in the Red Sea
The Yemeni Houthi rebels have threatened the USA with renewed attacks on US ships in the Red Sea if the country joins the Israeli military operation against Iran. The threat by the Iran-backed Houthis was made on Saturday in a pre-recorded video message by Houthi military spokesman Jahja Sari. US President Donald Trump is currently considering active US involvement in the war.
-
5.43 pm
Iran launches new drone attack on Israel
According to Iran, it has launched a new attack on Israel using drones. Dozens of so-called kamikaze drones from the regular armed forces were deployed, according to state radio. According to the Iranian army, there were two waves of attacks. There was initially no confirmation of this from Israel.
-
3.18 p.m.
Moderate forces in Iran want to persuade Khamenei to rethink
In view of the war with Israel, moderate politicians in Iran want to persuade Head of State Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to give in to the US demand to stop uranium enrichment. In a letter, leading representatives of the reform movement want Khamenei to give in in order to secure the future of the Islamic Republic and restore peace. According to information from Tehran, the initiative was initiated by former President Mohammed Khatami and former Foreign Minister Mohammed Jawad Sarif, among others.
-
14:22
Iran makes public the detention of a German tourist
In the midst of the war with Israel, Iran has made public the detention of a German tourist. As reported by the Iranian news agency Mehr, the young man is accused of espionage. According to dpa information, however, the arrest already took place last year. The man was then taken to the notorious Ewin prison in the capital Tehran.
A video distributed by the Mehr agency shows how the secret service of the powerful Revolutionary Guards arrested the young cyclist in the province of Markasi near the Arak nuclear facility. The Federal Foreign Office in Berlin did not wish to comment when asked by dpa.
Breaking— BREAKING NEWS (@fabio1971121971) June 21, 2025
German tourist cyclist Marek Kaufmann was arrested in Iran.
He cycled near restricted nuclear and military zones, which were labeled with warning signs.
Kaufmann admitted to filming and sending coordinates of sensitive sites like missile tunnels.
According to the report, the man is accused of recording and transmitting coordinates and locations of sensitive military and nuclear facilities. Further details on the espionage allegations and possible legal action were not initially known.
-
13:39
Internet connection partially restored in Iran
Internet access has been partially restored in Iran. Iranians reported on social media on Saturday that they had been able to contact relatives via FaceTime or WhatsApp. For the first time in days, compatriots had the opportunity to call friends and family. The Tasnim news agency, which is closely linked to the Iranian government, reported, citing the information minister, that access to the "international" internet should be restored by 8 p.m. local time in Iran.
The Iranian authorities had cut telephone and internet connections for people in the country this week, citing alleged threats to cyber security from Israel.
-
10.30 a.m.
Israeli army confirms attack on nuclear facility in Isfahan
The Israeli army says it carried out attacks on a nuclear facility in the Iranian city of Isfahan last night. The target of the attacks was the production facilities for uranium centrifuges at the plant, according to a military representative. The nuclear industry in Isfahan was already attacked on the first day of the Israeli offensive in Iran. The latest attacks were intended to cause further damage to the plant, it was said.
According to Iranian state radio, citing a security official, no harmful substances were leaked as a result of the attack in Isfahan. The official called on the population to stay away from the plant. In addition to the attack on Isfahan, there had also been attacks on other areas in central Iran. No casualties were reported.
Several important components of Iran's nuclear program are located in Isfahan. According to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, four buildings have been damaged so far. These included a chemistry laboratory, a plant for processing uranium ore, a factory for producing reactor fuel and a plant under construction for producing uranium metal.
-
08:59
Al-Quds Brigades commander killed in Iran
According to Defense Minister Israel Katz, the Israeli army has killed a commander of the Al-Kuds Brigades of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in the Iranian city of Ghom. He was the leader of the Palestine Corps of the foreign unit of Iran's elite force, Said Izadi, according to a statement by Katz.Most read
He is said to have financed and armed the Islamist Hamas during the massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023. Katz described the attack as a "great success for Israeli intelligence and the air force". According to Katz, it was an attack on Izadi's apartment in the middle of Ghom. "The long arm of Israel will reach all its enemies," said Katz.
#BREAKING: Saeed Izadi, commander of the Palestine Corps within Iran’s Quds Force, was killed in a strike on an apartment in Qom, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Saturday.— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) June 21, 2025
Katz said Izadi was responsible for funding and arming Hamas ahead of the October 7 attack, and… pic.twitter.com/C1Mv7MsuWW
The Al-Kuds brigades of the Revolutionary Guards are subordinate to the supreme Iranian leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to whom the constitution gives the final say in all strategic matters. Their official task is to support political groups close to Iran abroad and to carry out covert operations there on behalf of the Revolutionary Guards.
State-affiliated media in Iran previously reported an Israeli attack on Ghom. At least one 16-year-old was killed and two people were injured, reported "Iran Nuances". A residential building had been hit. Ghom is located around 50 kilometers north of the uranium enrichment plant in Fordo. The facility is considered Israel's most important target in the current war.
-
Saturday, June 21, 07.36 a.m.
Attack on Ghom, explosion in Isfahan
At least one 16-year-old was killed in an Israeli attack on the Iranian city of Ghom, according to state-affiliated media.
Two other people were injured, reported the online portal "Iran Nuances", which is close to the Iranian government. A residential building was hit in the attack.
Ghom is located around 50 kilometers north of the uranium enrichment plant in Fordo. The facility is considered Israel's most important target in the current war. According to "Iran Nuances", there was also an explosion in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. The air defenses were activated there. No further details were initially known. Isfahan is home to an important nuclear research center.
-
23.53 hrs
Israeli army: further attacks flown in Iran
The Israeli air force has continued its attacks in Iran. In the past few hours, around 15 fighter planes have flown a series of attacks on missile launching pads in western Iran, the army announced. The series of attacks had been completed.
Meanwhile, Israel's air defenses intercepted a drone launched from Iran in the north of the Jewish state, according to media reports off the coast of the Mediterranean city of Haifa. According to rescue services, at least 23 people had previously been injured in the city by Iranian rocket fire, three of them seriously.
-
11.28 pm
Putin: Support Iran in the use of nuclear energy
In the conflict over Iran's nuclear program, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has emphasized that Moscow supports the peaceful use of nuclear energy in the country. "We protect Iran's right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy," said Putin at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg. Russia's position has not changed. Despite all adversity, Russia had built a nuclear reactor in Bushehr and signed contracts for the construction of two more reactors.
Work in Bushehr is continuing despite a certain danger and the difficult situation. "We are not evacuating our personnel from there," said Putin, who this week put the number of Russians at the plant at 600. The president said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to ensure the safety of personnel at the Bushehr nuclear facility. US President Donald Trump was also aware of Moscow's request for consideration for the Russian experts there.
Putin also rejected claims that Russia is an unreliable ally of Iran. Those who claimed this or thought that Moscow could do more for Tehran were out to provoke. The Kremlin leader said that he had presented some ideas for a solution to the conflict over the nuclear program during his recent talks with the sides involved in the conflict. "If they are attractive to the sides, we will be happy," he said, without giving details.
Russia had recently warned of US military interference in the conflict and the danger of a nuclear catastrophe if Bushehr was bombed. Moscow called for an end to the war between Israel and Iran and a return to the negotiating table.
-
22:55
Trump: Europeans cannot help in Iran-Israel war
US President Donald Trump has expressed his disapproval of European attempts to mediate in the war between Iran and Israel. "Iran doesn't want to talk to Europe. They want to talk to us," Trump told journalists in Morristown, New Jersey. "Europe will not be able to help with that."
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, his colleagues from France and the UK as well as EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas had previously met Iranian chief diplomat Abbas Araghchi in Geneva. The aim was to return to a negotiated solution one week after the start of the war between Israel and Iran, particularly with regard to the Iranian nuclear program.
Following the meeting, Wadephul said that the "good result" was that "we left the room with the impression that the Iranian side is basically willing to continue talking about all important issues".
Trump did not leave anything good to be said about this initiative. The US President had announced on Thursday that he would decide within two weeks whether the USA would intervene militarily in the war. On Friday, he said that two weeks was "the maximum".
-
20:48
Iran wants to continue talks with Europeans
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wants to continue talks with his European counterparts. "We support the continuation of talks with the three European countries and the European Union and are ready to hold another meeting in the near future," Araghchi said after a joint meeting with the chief diplomats from Germany, France and the UK in Geneva, according to the state news agency Irna. However, he emphasized: "As long as Israel's attacks continue, we will not negotiate with any party."
-
7.37 pm
New Israeli attacks in Tehran
Israel's air force is again attacking the Iranian metropolis and capital Tehran. The air defense was activated, as Iranian media unanimously reported.
Accounts on social media, which have been following the war since it began a week ago, reported air defense fire in the Ekbatan district and in the west of the metropolis.
In the meantime, fewer and fewer videos and reports of the war are getting out after Iran's authorities largely blocked the internet. Unlike in Israel, Iran has neither warning systems for air strikes nor shelters for the civilian population.
-
18:36
USA imposes further sanctions against Iran
The US government imposes further sanctions against Iran's missile and weapons program. The sanctions apply to one person, eight companies and a cargo ship because they were involved in the procurement and transshipment of important components for the Iranian arms industry, according to the Treasury Department in Washington.
The USA remains determined to prevent any efforts by Iran to procure technology and components for its weapons programs, explained US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The sanctions are therefore based on an order by US President Donald Trump, which is directed against the development of weapons by Iran and against the activities of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.
As a result of the new sanctions, any property of the person or company concerned will be frozen in the USA. In addition, US citizens are no longer allowed to do business with the sanctioned parties. Foreign financial institutions that do business with those affected could also be sanctioned, the Treasury Department explained. This will make it much more complicated for those affected to do business internationally - especially if transactions in US dollars are involved.
-
6.25 pm
EU analysis: Israel violates principles of close cooperation
Israel is violating established principles for close cooperation with the EU with its actions in the Gaza Strip. This is the conclusion of an internal review report by EU Foreign Affairs Commissioner Kaja Kallas, which has now been forwarded to the member states, as the German Press Agency in Brussels was informed by diplomats.
The governments of the countries and the EU are now faced with the question of whether and how to react to the analysis. The options range from suspending the current partnership agreement to economic sanctions. For example, customs facilitations could be revoked and Israel's access to the EU's Horizon research funding program could be blocked.
The report will be discussed for the first time at top political level on Monday at a meeting of foreign ministers. On Thursday, it is also likely to be discussed at the June summit of heads of state and government.
The report, which was drawn up under the leadership of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, is the result of a mandate from the EU Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers. In May, it decided by a large majority to review whether Israel is still adhering to the basic principles of the so-called Association Agreement. These include the fact that relations between the contracting parties are also based on respect for human rights.
-
17:18
Iran speaks of attack on Israeli airbases
In its latest missile attack on Israel, Iran says it has also attacked two air bases. According to a statement by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, the targets of the 17th wave of attacks included military facilities, defense industry facilities, control centers and the Nevatim and Hatzerim air bases. Whether these targets were actually hit cannot be independently confirmed at present. According to Israeli reports, there were many casualties.
-
14:52
Swiss embassy in Tehran is temporarily closed
Switzerland has temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran due to the conflict between Israel and Iran. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis made the announcement to the media in Bern on Friday.
Some of the staff had already left Iran on Tuesday, said Mr. Cassis. Last night, another group left for Azerbaijan with the Swiss ambassador and arrived safely in Baku. They would return to Switzerland shortly.
"I am delighted to be able to report this," said Cassis. The team will return to Tehran as soon as possible. The ambassador will continue to exercise her protecting power mandate for the USA and Iran outside of Tehran.
"I am pleased to be able to report this," said Cassis. The team will return to Tehran as soon as possible. The ambassador will continue to exercise the protecting power mandate for the USA and Iran outside Tehran.
-
2.45 p.m.
CNN verifies: Israel also hits civilian victims
A CNN team has examined existing videos of Israeli missile and drone strikes in residential areas in Iran. The editorial team concludes that Israel has indeed destroyed entire residential buildings in several cases. It can be assumed that people were killed in the process. After two days of Israeli air strikes, Iran reported 224 civilian casualties. Since then it has not published any more figures.
The observers do not claim that Israel deliberately targeted civilian areas. In one case, they show that there is a troop shelter right next to a residential area that was hit, so it could have been a miss.
The image contrasts with precise hits in apartments where Iranian army cadres and Revolutionary Guard commanders were located.
A newsreader can also be seen during her presentation when a bullet hits the building, causing her to flee.
-
13:09
Israel hit him and declared him dead - now Khamenei's top advisor speaks out
He was one of around a dozen top Iranian cadres who fell victim to a targeted attack in the first wave of attacks. Israel immediately reported that it had killed Ali Shamkhani. Before that, he was involved in negotiations on a nuclear deal with the Trump administration. He even appears in a truth social post by the president.
A few weeks ago, Trump posted this NBC News interview with Ali Shamkhani on Truth Social. Shamkhani, who was overseeing the nuclear file, said this:— Esfandyar Batmanghelidj (@yarbatman) June 13, 2025
"If the Americans act as they say, for sure we can have better relations."
Israel just killed Shamkhani. pic.twitter.com/SccQpJircx
But now Shamkhani, who is said to be one of Leader Khamenei's top advisors, is speaking out. He is alive and ready to sacrifice his life. Apparently he was seriously injured in the attack, but survived.
Iranian state media, quoting Khamenei's advisor Shamkhani:— Clash Report (@clashreport) June 20, 2025
"I am alive and ready to sacrifice my life, and the day of victory is near." pic.twitter.com/9Z5nrFViRH
-
11.10 a.m.
Iran's foreign minister rejects negotiations as long as Israel attacks
As long as the attacks do not stop, there is basically no room for talks and diplomacy, said Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi in an interview with the Iranian portal SNN. There was no willingness to negotiate with anyone. There is no contact with the Americans.
As the war between Israel and Iran enters its second week, the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Great Britain want to try to de-escalate the situation at a meeting with Araghchi in Geneva today. The Europeans are probably hoping to create a diplomatic impulse - in light of the still open decision as to whether the USA will actively enter the war or not.
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused Iran of stalling. Nothing has changed, Saar wrote in Network X. Iran is misleading the world and only trying to waste time. The country has no intention of giving up its nuclear program, which poses an existential threat to Israel and endangers the entire world.
-
8.30 a.m.
Israel reports dozens of attacks on targets in Iran
The Israeli air force has again attacked dozens of targets in Iran, according to its own reports. More than 60 fighter jets attacked military facilities for the production of missiles and the headquarters of a research facility of the Iranian "nuclear weapons project", among other things, the army announced in the morning.
Several industrial facilities for missile production were hit in the area of the capital Tehran, it said. The area had served as a central industrial center for the Iranian Ministry of Defense. In addition, a plant for the production of an important component for the Iranian nuclear weapons program was targeted. At the same time, a total of four drones fired by Iran were intercepted during the night. The information could not initially be independently verified.
What did the IDF accomplish in Iran overnight?— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 20, 2025
✈️60+ fighter jets struck dozens of military targets in Iran using approximately 120 munitions.
⭕️Several industrial sites used to manufacture missiles were struck in the Tehran area. These sites served as a key industrial center… pic.twitter.com/lQtxFIbFyc
-
5.49 a.m.
Europeans negotiate with Iran over nuclear program in Geneva
As the war between Israel and Iran enters its second week, three European foreign ministers want to seek de-escalation at a meeting with their Iranian counterparts in Geneva today. One of the aims of Johann Wadephul (Germany), Jean-Noël Barrot (France) and David Lammy (Great Britain) is to persuade Iran to give in on its nuclear program and keep it away from nuclear weapons.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas also wants to take part in the meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The Europeans are likely hoping to dissuade US President Donald Trump from allowing the United States to intervene in the war against Iran alongside Israel with its own attacks.
Germany, France and the UK have been negotiating with Iran over its nuclear program for years in the so-called E3 format. In the recent past, Trump has repeatedly called on Iran to negotiate an end to uranium enrichment. There have been rounds of talks between Iranian and American negotiators in Oman and Rome.
On June 12, a resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that Iran had not disclosed its entire nuclear program. On June 13, Israel began attacking Iranian targets. A further round of nuclear talks between Iran and the USA scheduled for June 15 was subsequently canceled.
-
5.21 a.m.
President of the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities praises Cassis
In an interview with the NZZ, the President of the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities praised Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis. He is doing "a very good job", Ralph Friedländer told the newspaper. He is committed to the Geneva Convention, humanitarian aid in Gaza and peace. The accusation of reticence with which Cassis was recently confronted was not justified. A lot of diplomatic work is done in the background. "That makes sense, because you often get further with other states if you don't show them up in public," said Friedländer.
-
4.59 am
Israel: More rocket fire from Iran
According to the Israeli military, Iran is continuing its rocket attacks on Israel. Warning sirens sounded again in the south of the country and the air defenses were in operation in the early morning. Shortly afterwards, the army announced that the population could leave the shelters again. The search and rescue forces were deployed at a location where a projectile is said to have fallen. According to the military, several drones from Iran had been intercepted shortly beforehand.
🚨Sirens sounding in southern Israel due to missile fire from Iran🚨— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 20, 2025
-
3.25 a.m.
Israeli airstrikes on Iran reach as far as the Caspian Sea
Israeli airstrikes on Iran reached as far as the city of Rasht on the Caspian Sea. This was reported by the semi-state Iranian news agency Fars. It initially remained unclear what Israel was targeting in the capital of Gilan province. Videos published on social media apparently showed explosions in the vicinity of the city. According to reports from Fars, local air defense systems fired into the night sky. The attack on Friday morning occurred exactly one week after the start of the military conflict. Since last Friday, Israel has repeatedly attacked targets in the Islamic Republic, while Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks.
#Breaking: A total of four air-launched ballistic missiles fired by the #Israel Air Force have struck the Sefidroud Industrial Zone near #Rasht, northern #Iran.— Babak Taghvaee - The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) June 19, 2025
This video shows the impact of one of them.
But why that industrial zone was targeted?
The #Iranian IAIO has at-least… pic.twitter.com/gGNPMj3lFh
-
3.13 am
Israeli army: drone attack from Iran repelled
According to military reports, the Israeli air defense has fended off repeated drone attacks from Iran during the night. Three drones were intercepted in quick succession in the Dead Sea area, the army announced on Telegram. Prior to this, the warning sirens had been wailing again.
The war between the two arch-enemies is entering its second week. Since last Friday, the Israeli armed forces have been repeatedly attacking targets in the Islamic Republic, while the Iranian armed forces have been firing missiles and drones at the Jewish state.
The declared war aim of the nuclear power Israel is to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and to take action against its missile arsenal. The leadership in Tehran, on the other hand, has denied for years that it is seeking to build nuclear weapons - and insists on the right to use nuclear power for peaceful purposes.
-
Friday, June 20, 2025, 1.06 a.m.
Cassis on the phone with Germany's foreign minister
Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis spoke on the phone with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul and discussed the situation in the Middle East. An in-depth exchange took place, Cassis wrote on Platform X on Thursday evening. Switzerland welcomes and supports all diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation, the Federal Council added. The two foreign ministers also discussed the situation in Ukraine, Switzerland's chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the opening of the consultation on the Switzerland-EU treaty package.
Vertiefter Austausch mit @AussenMinDE zur Lage im #NahenOsten.— Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) June 19, 2025
Die🇨🇭begrüsst und unterstützt sämtliche diplomatischen Bemühungen zur Deeskalation.
Wir haben zudem die Lage in der #Ukraine, den Schweizer #OSZE-Vorsitz 2026 sowie den wichtigen Schritt der Eröffnung der… pic.twitter.com/nypkLrWA12
Wadephul is also due to take part in talks in Geneva on Friday on the Iranian nuclear program. A meeting is planned with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and the foreign ministers of France and the UK. "We will once again make our clear position clear there that we can only achieve a contractual settlement and avoid further military conflicts if Iran is fully prepared to refrain from using nuclear technology for military purposes," Wadephul said recently according to the news agency DPA.
Iran denies that it is striving for nuclear weapons. It has repeatedly stated that its nuclear program serves purely civilian purposes. Wadephul said that there has long been no civilian justification for the level of uranium enrichment in Iran, which was recently confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty would also be a serious decision that would put Iran even further on the sidelines, said the CDU politician in statements with his Cypriot counterpart Konstantinos Kombos.
-
Events up to June 19
