In the conflict over Iran's nuclear program, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has emphasized that Moscow supports the peaceful use of nuclear energy in the country. "We protect Iran's right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy," said Putin at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg. Russia's position has not changed. Despite all adversity, Russia had built a nuclear reactor in Bushehr and signed contracts for the construction of two more reactors.

Work in Bushehr is continuing despite a certain danger and the difficult situation. "We are not evacuating our personnel from there," said Putin, who this week put the number of Russians at the plant at 600. The president said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to ensure the safety of personnel at the Bushehr nuclear facility. US President Donald Trump was also aware of Moscow's request for consideration for the Russian experts there.

Putin and Khamenei's 2022: Russia maintains a close relationship with the Iranian regime. Keystone/EPA/Iranian Supreme Leader Office (Archivbild)

Putin also rejected claims that Russia is an unreliable ally of Iran. Those who claimed this or thought that Moscow could do more for Tehran were out to provoke. The Kremlin leader said that he had presented some ideas for a solution to the conflict over the nuclear program during his recent talks with the sides involved in the conflict. "If they are attractive to the sides, we will be happy," he said, without giving details.

Russia had recently warned of US military interference in the conflict and the danger of a nuclear catastrophe if Bushehr was bombed. Moscow called for an end to the war between Israel and Iran and a return to the negotiating table.