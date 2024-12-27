  1. Residential Customers
New elections in Germany on February 23 Steinmeier dissolves Bundestag

It is now official. Germany will hold new elections in February. (Archive)
Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has dissolved the Bundestag and scheduled new elections for February 23 next year.

DPA

27.12.2024, 11:10

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Federal President Steinmeier has dissolved the 20th German Bundestag and called new elections for February 23 in order to restore political stability.
  • Following the collapse of the "traffic light" coalition, Chancellor Scholz called a vote of confidence, lost it and then requested the dissolution of parliament.
Germany is facing a new political beginning! This morning, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier officially dissolved the 20th German Bundestag and called new elections for February 23. This marks the end of the months-long drama surrounding the traffic light coalition in a historic act.

The end of the traffic light coalition: Following the collapse of the coalition, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) called a vote of confidence in the Bundestag on 16 December - and, as he had expected, did not receive a majority. He then asked Steinmeier to dissolve the Bundestag in order to clear the way for new elections.

Steinmeier's message: At 11 a.m. sharp, the Federal President appeared before the press and clarified the situation: "Our country needs stable majorities and a government capable of taking action. That will be my yardstick." But before he announced the dissolution of parliament, Steinmeier held intensive talks with the leaders of all parliamentary groups to explore possible alternatives to new elections - to no avail.

