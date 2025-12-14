For Trump, foreign policy newcomer Steve Witkoff has one decisive quality: he is absolutely loyal to the President. (Archive) KEYSTONE/Andres Kudacki

Not a diplomat, but Trump's man for the rough stuff: Steve Witkoff is shaking up world politics - and causing nervousness in Europe with his unconventional methods and closeness to Putin.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump relies on confidants in foreign policy: real estate entrepreneur and golf partner Steve Witkoff travels to Berlin as US special envoy for Ukraine talks.

Witkoff is a political career changer with no diplomatic experience, but is considered a loyal and key negotiator for the Trump administration.

His closeness to Vladimir Putin is causing international criticism and skepticism. Show more

It says a lot about US President Donald Trump that he has entrusted his most important foreign policy missions to a friendly real estate entrepreneur and golf partner. Steve Witkoff is the right-wing populist's go-to man in the White House. Witkoff is coming to Berlin on Sunday to take part in talks on ending the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

The 68-year-old had no experience in foreign policy before Trump took office and his appointment as US special envoy. However, Witkoff has one decisive quality for Trump: he is loyal to the President.

The two have been friends for almost 40 years. According to his own account, Witkoff met Trump in 1986 during a chance encounter in a delicatessen. He ordered Trump a ham and cheese sandwich because he didn't have any money with him, Witkoff said.

Two real estate developers from New York

Both are from New York, both earned billions as real estate developers - before they unexpectedly switched to politics and reshuffled the cards there. Both believe that diplomatic success depends less on traditional foreign policy methods and more on a keen sense of human relations and a knack for negotiation.

Witkoff has risen quickly in the pecking order of US foreign policy: from special envoy for the Middle East to "peace envoy" and probably the most influential negotiator in the Trump administration. The magazine "The Atlantic" has described him as the "real Secretary of State".

Witkoff's unusual methods have attracted attention. During the negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, he unexpectedly flew from Qatar to Israel to urge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the agreement with the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas. Witkoff scheduled the meeting for Saturday, the Jewish day of rest. The ceasefire, albeit fragile, has held since October 10.

Witkoff considers Putin "not a bad person"

Since negotiating the end of the war in Ukraine, Witkoff has shown what many observers see as a worrying closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I liked him. I thought he was honest with me," Witkoff said in March after a meeting with Putin. He also said that he did not think the Russian president was "a bad person" about the Kremlin leader, who ruthlessly persecutes political opponents and has led his country into the war of aggression against Ukraine, which has been ongoing since February 2022.

The Bloomberg news agency reported that Witkoff had even personally advised one of Putin's advisers on the best way to present Trump with a plan to end the war. According to the transcript, Witkoff told the adviser in the phone call that he believed Russia had "always wanted a peace agreement". He himself had "the deepest respect for Putin".

The non-diplomat Witkoff's assessment of the conflict: "The situation is complicated, the war and all the factors that led to it." An initial version of the US plan to end the war gave rise to fears of the worst: The 28-point plan contained mostly demands from Moscow. Witkoff will now meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj and European heads of state and government in Berlin to discuss the revised version with Kiev and the Europeans.