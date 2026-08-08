A world turned upside down on Jon Stewart’s podcast: The Jewish comedian criticizes Israel, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman criticizes his own party because some of its members are speaking out against the war in Gaza. A debate erupts over the question: Is it okay to criticize Israel?

Here's what it's all about On his podcast, “The Weekly Show,” Jon Stewart spoke with Senator John Fetterman about the Democratic Party and its approach to Israel.

Fetterman distances himself from Israel's critics within his own party, while the liberal Jewish comedian takes on the role of denouncing Israel's violent policies.

Even though the two men don't see eye to eye, they engage in a candid discussion that sheds light on many facets of current Middle East policy. Summary created with

Jon Stewart has made a name for himself over the years on U.S. TV as a sharp-tongued comedian. These days, however, the 63-year-old only appears once a week as the late-night host of “The Daily Show”—so he now has time to host a podcast once a week as well.

His latest guest on this “Weekly Show” is John Fetterman. The senator from Pennsylvania is a unique character who sometimes appears before the press wearing shorts and a hoodie. He’s a Democrat, but it’s no coincidence that Stewart calls him “the contrarian.”

On the one hand, the 56-year-old describes himself as “pro [right to abortion], pro-trans, pro-immigration, pro-union.” On the other hand, he refuses to go along with a shutdown of the Trump administration orchestrated by his own party, advocates for the construction of data centers, acknowledges the Trump derangement syndrome and rails against the “socialists” among the Democrats.

A Democrat with a Difference: John Fetterman on His Way to the Senate in Washington. Associated Press

As recently as mid-July, Fetterman threatened to leave his party due to disagreements. On Stewart’s podcast, however, he emphasized that he had “voted in line with the Democrats in 90 percent of cases.” The divide with his colleagues isn’t actually that wide—it only widens on one issue: “Israel.”

Fetterman's Red Line

Take, for example, party colleague Abdul El-Sayed, who has been highly critical of Israel. Fetterman says El-Sayed is “pro-Hamas.” Stewart counters: “If someone says, ‘I think both Hamas and Israel are killing people for a terrible reason’—how is that pro-Hamas?”

"He didn't see those people speaking out in support of Hamas," Stewart said. Rather, they were criticizing the Israeli government's conduct in the Gaza Strip. "And by the way: They're not alone. The International Criminal Court, the UN, and [the NGO] Human Rights Watch were all incredibly critical."

Later in the interview, Fetterman accuses his party of making itself unelectable by fielding extreme candidates. Stewart counters that there’s no need to draw such a radical line: Why not use “the 90 percent we agree on” to channel that energy into reforming a party that “has a worse image than herpes”?

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Because one issue is a red line, Fetterman explains: “I could never let Israel down.” “I don’t mean to be disrespectful, but that’s not our country,” Stewart replies. Fetterman would actually agree with some of the left’s positions when it comes to economic and social issues. Drawing a line because of Israel is “strange,” says the host.

"The Jewish community and Israel are not the same thing"

“History shows that things end very badly when people or the government turn their backs on the Jewish community,” the politician emphasizes. “The Jewish community and Israel are not the same thing,” Stewart notes. Fetterman defiantly counters that, following the terrorist attack on October 7, he would always have sided with Israel and not with Iran—even though the two are not directly related.

The Left also didn’t say “a peep” when Iran killed tens of thousands of its own citizens earlier this year as they demonstrated for greater freedoms. “If anyone in the Democratic Party thinks it’s okay for Iran to build a nuclear bomb, I disagree with that person,” he adds. “Is there nothing you would criticize Israel for?” Stewart asks. “No.”

“Would you say that everything Israel does is self-defense?” the New Yorker asks. “They’re just destroying their enemies, yes,” Fetterman replies. “Razing a tiny area to the ground, cramming two million people into 30 to 40 percent of that territory, and laying siege to the area—is that self-defense?” Stewart asks.

A scene photographed on August 7 at a makeshift refugee camp in Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip. Associated Press

“No,” replies Fetterman, who is 2.03 meters tall. But we must not forget that Hamas has terrorized, raped, and kidnapped Israeli civilians. The fact that thousands of children have died is because the terrorist organization has used people as human shields. Hamas is willing to accept the deaths of its own people.

"That's why I'm not pro-al-Qaeda"

Stewart emphasizes that allies, of all people, should be able to speak their minds: “I don’t understand how anyone can defend the Jewish settlements in the West Bank. I don’t understand how anyone can fail to criticize these actions under an increasingly messianic, far-right government.”

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Stewart explains that he has criticized the U.S. wars in Afghanistan and Iraq: “That’s why I’m not pro-al-Qaeda.” The same applies to the war in Gaza. “Hamas and the Palestinians are not the same thing; Jews and Israel are not the same thing.”

Fetterman counters that Hamas was elected to power in the Gaza Strip. “The election was in 2008, and there haven’t been any since—those were desperate people under siege,” Stewart replies. Israel’s actions, he adds, have also contributed to the rise of extremists. “And they’ve done that over and over and over again.”

December 29, 2008: Palestinians are protesting following several days of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, in which hundreds were killed. Here, a boy is shooting at Israeli soldiers with a slingshot. Environmental Protection Agency

If a people cannot control a few radicals in its midst, that should not mean it loses its right to exist, the host adds, referring to both Hamas and radical settlers.

"Because we caricature and dehumanize"

He wants the senator to explain how he accounts for the fact that 1,200 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire. “Most [Israelis] wanted to kill the Hamas leadership. I think it’s perfectly legitimate to eliminate [the organizers of October 7].”

Unusual: John Fetterman appears in a suit and tie on Jon Stewart's podcast. YouTube

Stewart agrees, but points out that not everyone is the same: “If we are unable to distinguish between a democratic socialist and a socialist democrat, between a Hamas supporter, a communist, a Zionist, a Jew, Netanyahu, and someone who negotiates in good faith, we lose the ability to solve problems because we caricature and dehumanize.”

Fetterman then laments that the term “Zionist” has become a slur among Democrats. “And that has contributed to the party losing its way. It’s used to describe people who strongly support a Jewish state, and [Democrats] have exploited that against [those] people.”

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Stewart objects: “That’s because these people believe that this Jewish state behaves in a way that is excessively violent and dehumanizing and is constantly waging war in the region.” Fetterman changes the subject: After all, Hamas doesn’t want to be disarmed either. They are legitimate targets.

"We don't give Iran billions every year"

Fetterman reiterates that he supports killing the organizers of the October 7 attacks. “I think most people support eliminating the organizers of the October 7th attacks,” Stewart says, shaking his head. “But will Israel disarm the settlers? They gave them weapons, and those weapons are being used to kill.”

Fetterman argues that this is precisely why it is not possible, given the threats posed by Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. However, he wants to remind people that Tehran hangs young people simply for demanding democracy. Students in the U.S. protest against Israel, but not against the murderous regime in Iran.

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“Because they don’t view Iran as an ally,” it’s now Stewart’s turn. “[The U.S. government] doesn’t give Iran money. We don’t give Iran billions every year; we impose sanctions on it. We haven’t learned anything from 40 or 50 years of endless wars. They don’t lead to the peaceful outcomes we’ve been seeking.”

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Stewart believes that with a Middle East policy like this, the U.S. would be unable to forge coalitions that could lead to a less violent region. This is also evident in the current conflict over the Strait of Hormuz, yet we really need to move away from power politics.

Criticism Among Allies: Is That Okay?

Fetterman shrugs: People have been trying to negotiate with Tehran for 25 years, but the regime has always stood in the way. And if Iran and Hamas hadn’t made October 7 possible, we wouldn’t even be discussing violence right now.

October 18, 2023: Following the massacre carried out by Hamas terrorists, the Israeli army is preparing to advance into the Gaza Strip. Environmental Protection Agency

Stwart throws his hands up in the air. “I don’t know if we’d even be having this discussion, because [Israel’s] response has always been to tighten control over the areas where Palestinians live and drop more bombs.”

After all, in 2002 the Arab states offered to normalize relations with Israel if a Palestinian state were established—but the Netanyahu government rejected the offer. Stewart also recalls the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995—“not by Hamas, but by an Israeli extremist.”

Police officers shield the 27-year-old extremist Yigal Amir after he shot and killed Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin on November 4, 1995. AP NY

The host sums it up: “If we don’t have the ability to criticize a so-called ally for outrageous and violent behavior, then we are not an ally. And we shouldn’t be one either. Because we should be able to intervene morally when necessary—even when it comes to people we believe are on our ‘side.’”