In the wake of the attack on Berlin’s CSD, authorities are faced with many unanswered questions. While the manhunt for the suspected perpetrator is ongoing, investigators are examining the possibility of a second phase of the attack involving bladed weapons, as well as security lapses around the event grounds.

After the Attack in Berlin Still on the run – Police continue to search for the suspect

Attack at a Shopping Center: What We Know and What We Don't Know

Here's what it's all about Following the fatal attack at Berlin's Christopher Street Day, police are continuing to search for a 21-year-old suspect.

Investigators are looking into the possibility of a terrorist attack.

They are also investigating whether, in addition to driving into the crowd, bladed weapons were used and whether other perpetrators were involved.

The incident sparked widespread consternation across the country. Politicians condemned the incident as an attack on freedom, diversity, and an open society. Summary created with

Police in Berlin are continuing to search for the man who drove a car into a crowd on Saturday evening not far from the Christopher Street Day celebration. Overnight, police announced that they had identified a suspected suspect. “The man is known to the police and is believed to be associated with the Islamist scene in Berlin,” said police spokesman Florian Nath.

The festive atmosphere in the heart of the capital came to an abrupt end around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday evening when a white van suddenly plowed into the crowd near Potsdamer Platz. According to police, one woman suffered fatal injuries. In addition to her, fire department spokesperson Dominik Pretz reported that 16 people were injured, 3 of whom were in life-threatening condition, 8 seriously injured, and 5 with minor injuries. Those in life-threatening and serious condition were all taken to hospitals.

This morning, the police released a photo as part of their search for 21-year-old Abdul B. The Berlin State Attorney General’s Office and the Berlin State Criminal Police Office announced that they were investigating “on suspicion of a terrorist attack.”

Warning from the authorities

Authorities warned: “If you encounter the suspect, call 110 immediately! Do not speak to him—he may be armed and dangerous!” The suspect is described as slender and about 1.90 meters tall. According to dpa reports, the suspect has family in Berlin and was released from juvenile detention as recently as May 2026.

According to police spokesperson Nath, the suspect had been driving his van on Ahornsteig, a park path running parallel to Lennéstrasse. There, he reportedly struck several people—and may have even run them over—before the vehicle crashed into a tree. The driver then got out of the vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

Berlin’s Senator for the Interior, Iris Spranger (SPD), along with the public prosecutor’s office and the police, planned to hold a press conference in the late afternoon or early evening to provide an update on the investigation. Spranger had cut short her vacation and was on her way back to Berlin, a spokeswoman said. She is in contact with Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU). Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) planned to join a briefing by the Interior Ministry via video conference. Merz is in constant contact with Dobrindt and the authorities, according to government sources.

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Did the perpetrators also attack with a stabbing weapon?

What exactly happened to the people on Saturday evening after the vehicle drove into them was still not entirely clear on Sunday morning. “Part of the investigation is determining whether there was a second phase of the attack after the vehicle drove into the crowd—whether someone then got out of the vehicle and attacked people with possible stabbing weapons, injuring them,” Nath said. According to witness accounts, some people were injured by stabbings; some claim to have seen a man dressed in black wielding a machete. The police are reviewing these reports. There are also conflicting accounts as to whether there was one or more perpetrators.

It is still unclear whether the suspect was actually driving the white car and who owns it. Police spokesperson Nath explained that it was a private vehicle, not a rental car. The empty and heavily damaged van was recovered near the crime scene. As of this morning, the exact circumstances of the attack remained unclear.

According to the police spokesperson, there were several police operations in Berlin in the hours following the attack that were related to the incident. These included a search conducted around 1:10 a.m. at an apartment in the Schöneberg district. Since no one was found there, no arrests were made, Nath told the dpa.

Debate on Security

According to experts, acts such as the attack on the Berlin CSD are virtually impossible to prevent. “I believe that a country—or even the European Union, a community of nations—can take a great many measures to ensure that people in Germany are safe,” said Felix Neumann, a terrorism expert at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation. However, he added that 100 percent security is not possible. “There will always be people who, for whatever reason, resort to violence and then find some way to exploit loopholes.”

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Here are the reactions

Berlin’s Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) reacted with dismay to the incident: “This is an attack on our free and cosmopolitan society—after a peaceful and colorful CSD, the gathering calling for a tolerant and peaceful Berlin was attacked in the most brutal way. Berlin is the city of freedom—and our freedom has been attacked in the most horrific way today.” When asked whether this was a terrorist attack, Wegner replied: “It’s too early to say that today.”

Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) said on X: “What a heinous act in Berlin. Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world were peacefully celebrating Christopher Street Day. They wanted us to treat each other with kindness and tolerance. This is an attack on our society.”

Stefan Evers, the CDU’s top candidate for the upcoming Berlin House of Representatives election, expressed his horror on the platform X, writing: “This strikes our city right in the heart.” The Federal Government’s Commissioner for Queer Issues, Sophie Koch (SPD), wrote on Instagram: “When the enemies of our freedom sow hatred and violence, they will not reap fear, but rather greater solidarity, greater diversity, and greater visibility.”

Hundreds of thousands at the parade

Hundreds of thousands of people celebrated Pride in the capital on Saturday. The street parade—the highlight of a colorful week-long program—began at noon and ended in the evening at the Brandenburg Gate. With their march, the organizers wanted to send a message of democracy, tolerance, and diversity. That evening, pop singer Sarah Connor was among those who performed at the closing rally.

After the performance, the stage program continued for a while until, shortly afterward, an emcee asked the crowd to leave the event grounds immediately, but calmly and in an orderly manner. The word “evacuation” appeared on the video screens at the Brandenburg Gate. Visitors were instructed not to head toward the Victory Column but to use the subway entrances at the Brandenburg Gate. The organizer also urged visitors via social media: “Please go home. The CSD has been canceled.”

That night, the CSD organizers canceled two events scheduled for Sunday.