Egypt is reclaiming artifacts that were once stolen. Together with France, the smuggled goods have been recovered. Watch the video to see what cultural heritage is involved.

Nicole Agostini

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is delighted when he is able to collect the stolen Egyptian antiquities at a ceremony in Paris and return them to his country.

