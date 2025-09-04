The painting is a "Portrait of a Lady". Screenshot X

The daughter of a former Nazi officer is under house arrest in Argentina. The reason is a painting that was stolen during the Second World War and is said to have been discovered in her house - but has since disappeared.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The daughter of a former Nazi officer in Argentina is under house arrest because of a stolen painting.

The "Portrait of a Lady" turned up in her house, but has now disappeared.

The judiciary accuses her of obstructing the investigation. Show more

The Argentinian judiciary has placed the daughter of a former Nazi officer under house arrest. The background to this is the search for a painting stolen during the Second World War, which was last seen in the house of the woman, who now lives in Buenos Aires.

As the investigators announced on Tuesday, the police searched the home of Patricia Kadgien and her husband as well as other properties belonging to the couple. However, no clues as to the whereabouts of the wanted artwork were found.

Kadgien is the daughter of Friedrich Kadgien, a close financial advisor to Nazi Reich Marshal Hermann Göring. During the Nazi era, he forced Jewish art owners throughout Europe to sell their works and had numerous collections plundered. After the end of the war, he fled to Argentina, where he died in Buenos Aires in 1978.

The lost work is the "Portrait of a Lady" by the Italian painter Giuseppe Ghislandi (1655-1743). The painting was thought to have disappeared for over 80 years, but unexpectedly turned up in August when it was featured in a photo in a real estate ad - above a green sofa in Patricia Kadgien's living room.

A tapestry hung in place of the portrait

The painting is listed in international databases as having been looted by the Nazis and once belonged to the Dutch-Jewish art dealer Jacques Goudstikker, whose extensive collection was confiscated by Göring.

However, when investigators entered the house last week, a tapestry was hanging in place of the portrait. Although prints, engravings and two paintings from Kadgien's sister's house were confiscated, the sought-after work itself remained missing.

Public prosecutor Carlos Martínez explained that the family's lawyers had offered to hand over the painting. "But that has not yet happened," said Martínez. He is now accusing Kadgien and her husband of obstructing the investigation and has ordered house arrest.