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Great danger in California Storage tank threatens to explode - tens of thousands evacuated near Los Angeles

SDA

23.5.2026 - 13:08

An overheated chemical tank is keeping Southern California on tenterhooks: around 40,000 people had to be evacuated to safety. The authorities are warning of a leak - or, in the worst case, an explosion.

Keystone-SDA

23.05.2026, 13:08

23.05.2026, 13:09

Due to a damaged chemical tank, the authorities in Southern California have ordered the evacuation of around 40,000 people. Parts of Garden Grove and five other towns in Orange County southeast of Los Angeles are affected.

The storage tank is located on the premises of aviation supplier GKN Aerospace. According to US media, it contains up to 26,500 liters of methyl methacrylate - a highly flammable chemical used in the production of plastics.

Fire department cools tank from outside

The incident began when the tank overheated and vapors escaped. A defective valve made the work more difficult. The fire department tried to cool the tank with remote-controlled water hoses and a sprinkler system.

Water is sprayed onto a tank that has overheated in an aerospace plant.
Water is sprayed onto a tank that has overheated in an aerospace plant.
Keystone

According to incident commander Craig Covey, there are two possible scenarios: The tank could burst and release toxic chemicals - or explode and endanger neighboring tanks. The temperature has now been stabilized, but the danger has not been averted.

No injuries have been reported so far. The health authorities warn of respiratory problems, eye irritation, nausea and headaches in the event of a chemical leak.

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