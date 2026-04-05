Firefighters wet the back of the whale sticking out of the water. The humpback whale stranded off Wismar is still alive. Keystone

Off the island of Poel, emergency services are still fighting for the life of the stranded humpback whale. The animal is being cared for around the clock, but its chances are slim.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The stranded humpback whale off the Baltic coast near Wismar is still alive, but remains in a critical condition.

Emergency services are looking after the animal around the clock, cooling it with water and adapting measures to weather conditions.

Rescue attempts have been suspended as experts assume that the injured whale will not survive the stranding. Show more

The humpback whale stranded off Wismar on the German Baltic coast was still breathing in the morning. As in recent days, the animal's situation off the island of Poel in the Bay of Wismar remains unchanged.

This was reported by a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Environment in the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. The care of the approximately twelve-meter-long marine mammal is also continuing as planned.

The whale is being monitored around the clock and regularly sprayed with water by firefighters. "The positioning of the water sprinklers may have to be adjusted due to the weather," said the spokesperson. The German Weather Service (DWD) is expecting strong gusts of wind on the Baltic coast today.

The humpback whale, presumably injured by a ship's propeller, was last stranded off Wismar. Rescue attempts were suspended on Wednesday. According to local experts, the animal will probably die in the bay. The whale is to be re-examined by experts after Easter. It had been spotted off the German Baltic coast since the beginning of March. It repeatedly beached itself and was able to swim free, but did not move towards the Atlantic. The open sea would have been its probable salvation.