The humpback whale stranded off Wismar on the German Baltic coast was still breathing in the morning. As in recent days, the animal's situation off the island of Poel in the Bay of Wismar remains unchanged.
This was reported by a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Environment in the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. The care of the approximately twelve-meter-long marine mammal is also continuing as planned.
The whale is being monitored around the clock and regularly sprayed with water by firefighters. "The positioning of the water sprinklers may have to be adjusted due to the weather," said the spokesperson. The German Weather Service (DWD) is expecting strong gusts of wind on the Baltic coast today.
The humpback whale, presumably injured by a ship's propeller, was last stranded off Wismar. Rescue attempts were suspended on Wednesday. According to local experts, the animal will probably die in the bay. The whale is to be re-examined by experts after Easter. It had been spotted off the German Baltic coast since the beginning of March. It repeatedly beached itself and was able to swim free, but did not move towards the Atlantic. The open sea would have been its probable salvation.