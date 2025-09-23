Emmanuel Macron was stopped by the police in Manhattan because Donald Trump's convoy was rolling through. The French president reacted calmly - and set off on foot without further ado.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Emmanuel Macron was stopped by the police after his UN speech in New York.

The reason was Donald Trump's motorcade.

Macron called Trump and walked the rest on foot. Show more

An unusual incident brought the traffic chaos surrounding the UN General Assembly in New York to a head on Monday evening. French President Emmanuel Macron was on his way to the French embassy when his car was suddenly stopped by the police. The reason: the roads were blocked for US President Donald Trump's convoy.

Videos show Macron getting out of the vehicle - slightly annoyed, but with a smile. A police officer apologized to him: "I'm sorry, Mr. President, everything is blocked right now."

Emmanuel Macron calls Trump without further ado. Screenshot Visegrad24

Macron then humorously picked up the phone and dialed Trump's number directly. In a video, he can be heard joking: "How are you? Guess what, I'm waiting in the street because everything is blocked for you." In German: "How are you? I'm waiting in the street because everything is blocked for you".

Macron then continued on foot

As the closure lasted longer, Macron decided to walk the rest of the way. He walked through Manhattan for around half an hour, still in conversation with Trump. Passers-by took the opportunity to take selfies with the French president.

The incident took placeshortly after Macron announced France's recognition of a Palestinian stateat the UN General Assembly - a move that caused international debate.