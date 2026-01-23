On Friday morning, the security area at Hamburg Airport was evacuated following an incident involving an unauthorized intruder.

Passengers planning to fly from Hamburg to other cities and countries on Friday had to be very patient.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The security area at Hamburg Airport was evacuated on Friday morning due to an incident.

A man had accidentally entered the secure area.

Operations resumed after about two hours, but delays occurred.

Significant disruptions occurred at Hamburg Airport on Friday morning due to a “police situation.” The security area was temporarily completely evacuated, according to the Federal Police.

All passengers beyond the security checkpoints were affected; even travelers who were already on board aircraft had to disembark.

The incident was triggered by a man who apparently entered the security area unintentionally by pressing an emergency button. The incident occurred shortly after 9:00 a.m. The man was quickly apprehended, an airport spokeswoman explained.

Danger could not be ruled out

Since it could not initially be ruled out that the incident posed a danger, the entire area was evacuated and searched as a precaution. Based on current information, the police do not suspect a criminal motive; the man is believed to have simply gotten lost.

The closure was lifted around 11:30 a.m. The airport gradually returned to normal operations. The measure affected only the security area; arrivals were not restricted.

The airport did not initially provide any information on specific impacts on air traffic. However, delays of several hours were reported on site, as several media outlets reported.