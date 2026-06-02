The earth shook off the coast of southern Italy. The magnitude 6.2 quake occurred at a great depth of around 250 kilometers, which is why the effects are likely to be limited, as reported by the US Earthquake Monitoring Service (USGS).
The epicenter was located in the sea, a few kilometers off the coast of Calabria - almost at the tip of the Italian boot. The quake occurred around the town of Paola, a good three hours' drive south of Naples.
The Italian fire department stated on Platform X around half an hour after the night-time quake that no related emergency calls had been received so far.
The Helmholtz Center for Georesearch in Potsdam (GFZ) gave the magnitude of the quake as 6.1. Slight deviations are not unusual according to the first measurements. The depth of the quake was also given as 250 kilometers.
The region of Calabria and the nearby island of Sicily are seismically active regions.