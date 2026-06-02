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Magnitude 6.2 Strong earthquake off southern Italy at great depth

SDA

2.6.2026 - 07:07

The quake struck around the town of Paola, a good three hours' drive south of Naples
The quake struck around the town of Paola, a good three hours' drive south of Naples
GFZ

A strong earthquake shook the seabed off the coast of southern Italy during the night - thanks to its great depth, the consequences were apparently minor.

Keystone-SDA

02.06.2026, 07:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 to 6.2 has struck off the coast of Calabria at a depth of around 250 kilometers, meaning the effects are likely to remain limited.
  • The epicenter was located in the sea near the southern tip of Italy, approximately at the level of the city of Paola.
  • No damage or emergency calls have been reported so far; the region is considered seismically active.
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The earth shook off the coast of southern Italy. The magnitude 6.2 quake occurred at a great depth of around 250 kilometers, which is why the effects are likely to be limited, as reported by the US Earthquake Monitoring Service (USGS).

The epicenter was located in the sea, a few kilometers off the coast of Calabria - almost at the tip of the Italian boot. The quake occurred around the town of Paola, a good three hours' drive south of Naples.

The Italian fire department stated on Platform X around half an hour after the night-time quake that no related emergency calls had been received so far.

The Helmholtz Center for Georesearch in Potsdam (GFZ) gave the magnitude of the quake as 6.1. Slight deviations are not unusual according to the first measurements. The depth of the quake was also given as 250 kilometers.

The region of Calabria and the nearby island of Sicily are seismically active regions.

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