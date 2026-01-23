Once again, Japan has been struck by a powerful earthquake. Once again, it has hit a region that was severely affected just ten years ago.

The Kumamoto region has once again been rocked by a strong earthquake. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about A strong earthquake has struck southern Japan.

A tsunami warning has been issued for Kyushu.

There is no information yet on damage or casualties. Summary created with

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.1 has struck southern Japan. The national weather agency issued a warning of tsunami waves up to one meter high. The epicenter was located in the Kumamoto region on the southwestern main island of Kyushu, at a depth of ten kilometers.

Initially, there were no reports of possible damage or casualties. Japanese media reported, citing the operators, that there were no irregularities at nuclear power plants as a result of the strong tremor. Shortly after the first quake, strong aftershocks struck Kyushu.

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Ten years ago, the Kumamoto region was struck by another severe earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale. Dozens of people lost their lives immediately as a result. Tens of thousands more had to be temporarily housed in emergency shelters. In addition, there was severe damage to buildings, including the famous Kumamoto Castle.