Yet another shooting incident in the USA is causing a stir - this time at a US university. The victim is a well-known right-wing conservative podcaster and Trump ally.

No time? blue News summarizes for you: Trump supporter and right-wing conservative US podcaster Charlie Kirk has been shot during an event at a US university.

He succumbed to his injuries in hospital a few hours later.

The FBI is supporting the investigation and a suspect is in custody. Show more

US President Donald Trump has confirmed the death of activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead. "The great and even legendary Charlie Kirk is dead," Trump wrote on his online service Truth Social on Wednesday. Kirk, who was close to Trump, was shot at a university in the US state of Utah.

Trump wrote that no one understood the youth in the United States better than Kirk. "He was loved and admired by EVERYONE, especially me, and now he is no longer with us," the president said. He expressed his condolences to Kirk's wife Erika and his family.

I just got off the phone with President Trump. Working with the FBI and Utah law enforcement, we will bring to justice the individual responsible for this tragedy.



Abby and I are heartbroken. We are praying for Charlie's wife, daughter, and son. https://t.co/IteWx4OI9o — Governor Cox (@GovCox) September 10, 2025

A shot was fired at guest speaker Kirk at around 12.10 p.m. (local time), Utah Valley University in Orem announced on Platform X. Kirk was hit and taken away by his security guards. One suspect is in custody.

US President Donald Trump had previously reported the incident on his Truth Social platform. He called for prayers for Kirk, as did several ministers in his government.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/GqYC4QdhA1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2025

Audience of millions on social media

Kirk was a well-known representative of the right-wing conservative movement in the USA and was considered a Trump ally. He founded the youth activist organization Turning Point USA, which is aimed at students. He has an audience of millions on social media. He was also a well-known podcaster.

FBI chief Kash Patel wrote on the X platform that they were supporting the investigation. They are following the reports about the tragic shooting incident involving Kirk. What exactly happened on the university campus was initially unclear.

The governor of the US state of Utah, Spencer Cox, said on X that Americans of all political persuasions must unite to condemn this act: "Violence has no place in our public life."

In the USA, deadly gun violence is part of everyday life. There are also repeated cases at universities. Pistols and larger caliber weapons are easily accessible and in circulation by the millions. Attacks with particularly serious consequences repeatedly spark debates about stricter gun laws. However, no concrete progress has been made so far - mainly due to resistance from Republicans and the financially influential gun lobby, who have been blocking reforms for years.