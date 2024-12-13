This image shows a police encounter with a man who hid in a chimney to evade arrest in Fall River, Massachusetts. Image: Uncredited/City of Fall River Police Department/AP/dpa

A man's escape from police in Fall River, Massachusetts, ends spectacularly. In Santa Claus style, the man tries to escape through a chimney - rather unsuccessfully. He gets stuck.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An escape from the police in the USA ended spectacularly.

A man tried to escape through a chimney and got stuck.

A police officer commented clearly on this action: "You're an idiot." Show more

A man wants to run away from the police, escapes through a chimney in Santa Claus style - and gets stuck. According to the police, the man, who was wanted in connection with drug offenses, climbed onto a roof on Tuesday evening and entered a chimney, where he got stuck.

The police alerted the fire department, who had to carefully knock out bricks to free the man. "Due to his Santa Claus escapades, the man was taken to a local hospital as a precaution," the police said.

"You are an idiot"

A police officer's body camera documented the incident. They had first spotted the suspect on the roof and lost sight of him again. A few moments later, a passer-by alerted the officers to screams. The police officers climbed onto the roof and peered down into the chimney shaft with a flashlight, where they saw the man stuck. "You're an idiot," one of them said in the recording.

The man is facing charges in connection with drug offenses as well as other charges from outstanding arrest warrants. He remained in custody on Thursday. His lawyer did not initially respond to a request for comment. Another man wanted by the police was able to avoid arrest by jumping off a roof.