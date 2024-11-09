Lily King, an 18-year-old student from the UK, was on a family vacation in Morocco in June when a tragic event ended her life.
The trip was a gift from her parents to celebrate her outstanding achievements at a prestigious university.
Together with her mother, she spent a week in Rabat, the capital of Morocco.
A fateful visit to a restaurant
On the last evening, Lily and her mother visited a restaurant where they had eaten before. Lily ordered chicken and chips, but shortly after the meal began, she suffered a severe allergic reaction, reports "rtl.de".
Despite the immediate injection of an Epipen by her mother, Lily's condition deteriorated rapidly. The Epipen is used to inject a dose of adrenaline in the event of an allergic reaction.
On the way to hospital, she suffered a heart attack and severe brain damage, which ultimately led to her death.
Now her parents are making serious allegations against the restaurant and raising money for allergy research.
Lily King was allergic to various foods
Aicha King, Lily's mother, had explicitly informed the restaurant staff of her daughter's allergies. Lily was allergic to milk, fish, sesame and nuts.
Despite these warnings, the fatal reaction occurred. In addition, the arrival of the ambulance was delayed, which prompted Aicha King to drive her daughter to the hospital herself.