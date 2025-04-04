View of the Colosseum in Rome. (archive picture) Robert Messer/dpa

A 21-year-old US student has died in Rome as a result of a severe allergic shock. A sandwich in a vegan restaurant apparently triggered a fatal reaction.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A student in Rome probably died because of a sandwich

Her roommates - also US students - immediately tried to help her with cortisone.

But despite their help and the efforts of the emergency doctors, the young woman died on the spot. Show more

A 21-year-old American student died in Rome on Wednesday afternoon after suffering an allergic shock. According to the Italian newspaper "Corriere della Sera ", the young woman had eaten a sandwich in a vegan restaurant in the Casilino district.

The student is said to have felt unwell while still in the restaurant. She made it back to her nearby accommodation on Via Casilina, where she eventually collapsed. Her roommates - also US students - immediately tried to help her with cortisone. But despite their help and the efforts of the emergency doctors, the young woman died on the spot.

Italian authorities have launched an investigation. The central question is whether a language barrier between the student and the restaurant staff could have led to a fatal misunderstanding. Apparently, the sandwich contained cashew nuts, to which she was allergic.

The tragic case is reminiscent of a similar incident in October 2024, when a 14-year-old girl from the UK died of an allergic shock after eating peanuts in a Roman pizzeria.