A 21-year-old American student died in Rome on Wednesday afternoon after suffering an allergic shock. According to the Italian newspaper "Corriere della Sera ", the young woman had eaten a sandwich in a vegan restaurant in the Casilino district.
The student is said to have felt unwell while still in the restaurant. She made it back to her nearby accommodation on Via Casilina, where she eventually collapsed. Her roommates - also US students - immediately tried to help her with cortisone. But despite their help and the efforts of the emergency doctors, the young woman died on the spot.
Italian authorities have launched an investigation. The central question is whether a language barrier between the student and the restaurant staff could have led to a fatal misunderstanding. Apparently, the sandwich contained cashew nuts, to which she was allergic.