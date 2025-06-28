A young student from Maputo wants to improve the lives of millions with his invention. The electronic glasses detect obstacles and send warning signals.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Student Joao Antonio Rego has developed a pair of glasses that recognize obstacles and warn users with vibrations.

The glasses are currently being tested by a blind tester.

Rego wants to enter into partnerships to make the aid available nationwide.

Around 2.7 million people in Mozambique suffer from a visual impairment.

24-year-old Joao Antonio Rego, a student of robotics and electronics at Eduardo Mondlane University, has developed "Vision Hope 0.2", a pair of electronic glasses that recognize obstacles and warn the wearer with vibrations. The glasses have a 120-degree sensor range, a GPS module for location tracking and an intelligent energy management system.

Rego began developing the invention in his bedroom in 2021. Since then, he has been working on improving his glasses to recognize even thin obstacles such as wires and to make the glasses waterproof.

Glasses for the whole country

The prototype is currently being tested by Armando Ernesto Chau, who has been blind for 20 years. Chau hopes that future versions of the glasses will also be able to identify the type of obstacle to make navigation even easier.

Rego plans to enter into partnerships to make the glasses available nationwide. According to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, Mozambique is home to around 2.7 million people with visual impairments

