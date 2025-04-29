The summit of Mount Fuji, Japan's highest mountain between Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures, is covered in snow. -/kyodo/dpa

Anyone who gets into difficulties on Mount Fuji may have to fear for their health, but not for their finances. The case of a student who had to be rescued twice within four days is causing social media users in Japan to question the usefulness of this regulation.

DPA dpa

A student from China has been rescued twice from Japan's highest mountain in just four days. According to the police, the 27-year-old, who lives in Japan, first made an emergency call from Mount Fuji last Tuesday because he developed symptoms of altitude sickness. His crampons were also damaged.

After being rescued by helicopter, the climber returned to the Fujinomiya trail at an altitude of around 3,000 meters on Saturday to look for his cell phone and other belongings he had left behind. Another climber found him there unable to move - again with signs of altitude sickness.

The authorities took the case as an opportunity to draw attention to the adverse conditions on Mount Fuji in the off-season. The temperatures are low and the mountain is covered in snow even in spring, explained the police in Shizuoka Prefecture.

No penalty for non-compliance

Officially, the hiking trails on Mount Fuji are only open from July to the beginning of September. However, those who set off outside of the season do not have to fear any penalties.

This also applies in the event that adventurers in distress need to be rescued. Nevertheless, the case of the Chinese student triggered an outcry on social media, combined with calls for him to be asked to pay - at least for the second rescue mission.

The 3776-metre-high mountain was added to the Unesco World Heritage List in 2013. The Japanese landmark used to be a pilgrimage site and is becoming increasingly popular among hikers.

To control the crowds and reduce the risks of rushing up the mountain at night to watch the sunrise, the local authorities introduced an entrance fee last year and limited the number of visitors to the most popular hiking trail. Similar rules are set to come into force on other main trails this year.