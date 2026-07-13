A prank could have serious consequences for a 19-year-old French student in Singapore. Because he licked a drinking straw and put it back into a beverage vending machine, he now faces a prison sentence.

A French student is facing trial because he licked a straw from one of these beverage vending machines and put it back. (File photo)

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Here's what it's all about A 19-year-old French student in Singapore is facing trial after licking a drinking straw, putting it back into a beverage vending machine, and posting the video on Instagram.

He is accused of property damage and disturbing the peace.

The student faces more than two years in prison, a fine, or both. Summary created with

A brazen online prank involving a licked straw could have serious consequences for a French student in Singapore. The 19-year-old is facing charges in court for first pulling a drinking straw from a beverage vending machine all the way through his mouth and then putting it back into the machine. He posted a video of this on his Instagram account, as reported by the local broadcaster Channel News Asia (CNA), citing judicial sources.

The Frenchman is accused of property damage and disturbing the peace. If convicted, he faces more than two years in prison or a fine—or both. According to media reports, however, the defense plans to argue for a suspended sentence.

Will the student lose his or her residence permit?

According to the indictment, the incident occurred in March at a juice vending machine in the Goldhill Centre shopping mall. As a result, the machine’s operator had to replace all 500 straws. According to court documents, the resulting damage amounted to five Singapore dollars (about 3.13 Swiss francs).

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The proceedings were actually supposed to continue in court this morning (local time) with a guilty plea. Instead, the hearing was adjourned. The reason: The prosecution stated that they first needed to clarify with immigration authorities whether the student’s residence permit would be revoked in the event of a conviction. This could affect the severity of the sentence.

The Frenchman has a student ID and is studying at ESSEC Business School in Singapore. According to reports, the prestigious university has also launched an investigation.

Chewing Gum Ban

The wealthy city-state is known for its strict laws and their consistent enforcement. High standards of cleanliness and strict rules in public spaces have been have been a hallmark of Singapore for decades. For example, travelers are strictly prohibited from bringing chewing gum into Singapore. This is intended to prevent vandalism and littering on sidewalks and in other public places.

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