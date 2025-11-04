Submarine with 1.7 tons of cocaine intercepted in the Atlantic - Gallery The Iberian Peninsula is increasingly becoming one of the most important gateways for the South American cocaine mafia in Europe. (symbolic image) Image: dpa A first major blow against the narco-subs was struck in March. (archive picture) Image: dpa Submarine with 1.7 tons of cocaine intercepted in the Atlantic - Gallery The Iberian Peninsula is increasingly becoming one of the most important gateways for the South American cocaine mafia in Europe. (symbolic image) Image: dpa A first major blow against the narco-subs was struck in March. (archive picture) Image: dpa

The South American drug mafia is increasingly using semi-submersible boats to smuggle cocaine in particular to Europe. Now one of these homemade narco-subs has been stopped in the Atlantic.

A semi-submersible boat carrying 1.7 tons of cocaine was stopped in Portugal.

Four Venezuelans were arrested.

The "El Dorado" operation was carried out with the help of US and British authorities. Show more

The Portuguese police have intercepted a kind of submarine in the Atlantic with a cargo of more than 1.7 tons of cocaine. During the operation, codenamed "El Dorado", the 1,700 kilos were seized with the support of the navy and the four occupants of the boat were arrested, according to the criminal investigation department in Lisbon. Unlike real submarines, the so-called narco-subs built by the South American drug mafia cannot fully submerge.

According to a report by the state news agency Lusa, the four men caught are from Venezuela. They are now being questioned intensively in Lisbon, according to the responsible authorities.

According to the "Polícia Judiciária" (PJ), the operation was carried out in cooperation with anti-drug authorities from the USA and Great Britain. The investigation was based on information from the international analysis center MAOC-N in Lisbon, which monitors maritime drug routes.

The home-made narco-subs are barely visible

It is the second major blow of this kind against the South American drug mafia that Portuguese investigators have managed to strike this year. In March, in cooperation with Spanish colleagues, they stopped one of these narco-subs with almost seven tons of cocaine off the archipelago of the Azores.

According to the authorities, the Iberian Peninsula - Spain and Portugal - is increasingly becoming one of the most important gateways for the South American cocaine mafia in Europe.

In order to remain under the radar of investigators, the authorities have found that smugglers are increasingly using so-called semi-submersibles. These are self-built boats that operate mostly under the surface of the water and are therefore barely visible on radar and satellite images. Unlike real submarines, however, they cannot fully submerge.