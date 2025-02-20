Australian Youtuber Matthew John Patrick Wells encounters a great white shark while fishing off the coast of New Zealand. A mile-long chase begins, which he captures on video.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Australian Matthew John Patrick Wells encountered a great white shark while fishing off the coast of New Zealand.

The 19-year-old posted the video on his YouTube channel under the name Nomadic Kayak Fishing

The shark chased the kayaker for several kilometers. Show more

He wanted to catch big fish. But this specimen was too much of a good thing.

Matthew John Patrick Wells was bobbing around in his kayak off the coast of Australia when a great white shark suddenly appeared in front of his fishing rod. The 19-year-old quickly cut the bait loose and paddled for his life.

Prayer to the sea god Tangaroa

The shark immediately took off in pursuit of Wells. At this point, the Australian Youtuber was four kilometers from the nearest beach.

But the shark did not let him go.

Even when John Patrick Wells threw a water bottle into the sea, the animal was not distracted. On the video, the young man can be heard sending a prayer to Tangaroa, the Maori god of the sea.

It seems to have worked. Eventually, the angler reached the mainland. And escaped with a scare.

