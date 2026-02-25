In the US state of Ohio, police are pursuing a man who evaded a traffic stop. Video footage shows the suspect jumping out of a garbage can.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A refuse worker emptying a garbage can discovers a man who suddenly jumps out and flees.

The man had previously fled from the police after a traffic stop.

As part of the manhunt, the police were able to arrest the suspect shortly afterwards. Show more

It must have been a huge shock for the refuse collection worker. He rolls the garbage can to the truck and tries to tip it out. A camera from a police vehicle captures the moment. When the refuse collector opens the lid, he recoils. He jumps around wildly and keeps pointing at the bin.

Suddenly a man climbs out and runs away, apparently losing his shoes in the process. The video footage shows a police officer getting out of the car and giving chase on foot.

Suspect flees after traffic stop

According to the police, an officer had previously pulled the man over for a traffic stop. The man had left the vehicle and fled. When the police officer lost sight of the fugitive, he hid in the garbage can.

The surrounding area was immediately searched. With luck, a patrol car was in the right place at the right time. The suspect was then apprehended and taken into custody.

More videos from the department