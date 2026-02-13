Within a few seconds, a sinkhole swallows up a section of road in Shanghai. No one was injured - but the incident once again raises questions about construction work and safety standards.

Nicole Agostini

In the middle of the Chinese megacity of Shanghai, an entire section of road suddenly collapsed next to a subway construction site on Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident.

The video shows you how this spectacular ground collapse occurred - and why such cases are not uncommon in China.

