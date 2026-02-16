The allegations against former French Culture Minister Jack Lang are serious. (archive photo) Bertrand Guay/AFP/dpa

The French financial prosecutor's office has ordered searches as part of the Epstein affair. The Parisian cultural institute Institut du Monde Arabe is among those affected - during the farewell ceremony of its long-time president Jack Lang, of all places.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Paris financial prosecutor's office is investigating Jack Lang and his daughter on suspicion of money laundering and serious tax fraud.

Among others, the Institut du Monde Arabe, of which Lang was President until recently, was searched.

Lang rejects all accusations and speaks of "naivety" in his dealings with Jeffrey Epstein. Show more

The investigation into France's former cultural icon Jack Lang is gathering pace. Following the publication of new Epstein documents, the financial prosecutor's office ordered searches - including at the Paris Cultural Institute, which Lang headed for over a decade.

blue News answers the most important questions.

What exactly is it about?

The French financial prosecutor's office is investigating former Minister of Culture Jack Lang and his daughter Caroline Lang. They are suspected of money laundering and serious tax fraud in connection with suspected financial links to the late US multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Searches were ordered on Monday. The Parisian cultural institute Institut du Monde Arabe, of which Lang was president until recently, was among those affected. The investigators were looking for documents on possible financial links.

Why is Lang linked to Epstein?

This was triggered by documents from the so-called "Epstein Files", which were published by the US judiciary. Lang's name appears hundreds of times in these documents.

According to media reports, they relate in particular to an offshore company founded in 2016 and based in the Virgin Islands. This company is said to have been set up by Epstein, with Caroline Lang reportedly holding half of the shares. The subject of the investigation is whether this structure was properly declared and whether tax obligations were breached.

What exactly is Jack Lang accused of?

According to previous information, there is no indication that Lang was involved in Epstein's sex crimes. The investigations are focusing exclusively on financial aspects.

The judiciary is examining whether there were any unauthorized cash flows or tax-related omissions. It is also investigating whether possible benefits or advantages in connection with Epstein were correctly disclosed. The presumption of innocence applies.

Why did Lang resign?

The 86-year-old resigned from his position as President of the Institut du Monde Arabe at the beginning of February. The resignation came under growing political pressure.

Lang declared that he had "nothing to hide" and wanted to spare the institute further damage. He rejects all accusations and speaks of "naivety" in his dealings with Epstein. His daughter has also resigned from several positions in the meantime.

What is the political significance of the case?

Jack Lang is a symbolic figure of cultural policy in France. Under President François Mitterrand, he was Minister of Culture in the 1980s and 1990s and had a lasting impact on the French cultural scene. Among other things, he initiated the "Fête de la Musique", which is celebrated worldwide every year on June 21.

The fact that he of all people is now being named in the context of the Epstein affair is causing considerable political and social unrest in France. The case is part of a series of international investigations into former government officials whose names appear in the published Epstein documents.

What happens now?

The searches are part of an ongoing investigation. No charges have yet been brought. The financial prosecutor's office is examining the seized documents.

It remains to be seen whether formal charges will be brought. What is clear, however, is that the Epstein affair continues to have far-reaching repercussions - and is now also shaking up the French cultural scene.