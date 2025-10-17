After a long phone call with Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump suddenly appears hesitant about Tomahawk deliveries to Ukraine - and says openly that he discussed the weapons issue directly with the Kremlin chief. Today he is meeting Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump says he discussed arms deliveries with Putin - "He didn't like the idea".

In the Oval Office, he explains his reluctance: "We need Tomahawks for the United States, too."

Delegations from both countries are to hold preliminary negotiations next week. Show more

US President Donald Trump dampens expectations of US deliveries of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine shortly before the meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyi - and makes it clear that the weapons issue was discussed directly with Vladimir Putin. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said: "We also need Tomahawks for the United States of America. We have a lot of them, but we need them. I mean, we can't use them up for our country."

At the same time, Trump made it clear that he addressed the possible delivery offensively in conversation with the Kremlin chief: "Would you take offense if I gave a few thousand Tomahawks to your opponents? I said exactly that. He didn't like the idea." You have to "be a little lighthearted sometimes," Trump added - "Tomahawk is a brutal weapon ... nobody wants a tomahawk fired at them."

On his Truth Social platform, Trump described the preceding two-hour phone call as "very productive". He wrote that "next week there will be a meeting of our senior advisors" - on the US side led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio - and that he and Putin then wanted to meet in Budapest to "end this inglorious war between Russia and Ukraine". Hungary's head of government Viktor Orban immediately signaled his willingness to host the summit.

Selensky meets Trump today

Today is a crucial date for Ukraine: Selenskyj is expected at the White House and wants to convince Trump to release the Tomahawk delivery. In the days before, the US President had stated even more openly that Ukraine wanted to "go on the offensive" - he would "decide after the meeting with Zelenskyi" whether he agreed with the strategy. War Minister Pete Hegseth had also hinted at a delivery.

Warnings came from Moscow. The Kremlin linked the discussion about Tomahawks with possible countermeasures; former President Dmitry Medvedev spoke of reactions including nuclear threats. Observers in Washington see Trump's latest statements as gaining time for Putin.

It remains to be seen whether the Budapest summit will bring any movement. One thing is clear: Trump's admission that he will negotiate the weapons issue directly with Putin shifts the dynamic - and makes the decision on Tomahawks a top priority between Washington and Moscow.