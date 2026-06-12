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Tourists are in shock Suddenly, the iceberg breaks apart—then a massive wave rolls toward the boat

Nicole Agostini

12.6.2026

What begins as a peaceful boat tour turns extraordinary within seconds. Suddenly, an iceberg collapses in the Ilulissat Icefjord in Greenland, triggering a massive wave that rolls toward the boat.

12.06.2026, 14:15

When an iceberg collapses in the Ilulissat Icefjord right before a group of tourists’ eyes, the boat crew reacts quickly and skillfully. The collapse triggers a massive wave that rolls toward the boat.

In the video taken by the tour guide, you’ll see the atmosphere on the boat as the group of people becomes eyewitnesses to a natural spectacle.

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