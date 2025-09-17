The Trump picture with Epstein at Windsor Castle. X

Before Donald Trump's reception with King Charles III, a protest action at Windsor Castle causes a stir. The police report arrests. The schedule for the US President is precisely planned.

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are expected at midday by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The US President will be welcomed to the UK with military honors, royal glitter and a state banquet.

The British government is hoping that this will lead to new alliances.

But the Epstein affair is still having an impact in London. Show more

The images that Donald Trump does not want to see were projected larger than life onto Windsor Castle on the eve of his state visit to King Charles III. In the darkness, activists beamed photos of the US president and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto a tower of the castle. The police confirmed four arrests. The affair is also catching up with Trump in the UK.

The officers reacted quickly and stopped the projection, said Chief Superintendent Felicity Parker. The pictures and videos of the operation, which took place almost simultaneously with the US President's arrival at the airport, were nevertheless seen around the world. Even before the royal reception today, there was a security breach during the state visit, which had been planned down to the smallest detail.

Oh dear. Not such a great diplomatic start. Protesters managed to project images of Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump and Prince Andrew onto the outside walls of Windsor Castle. #Trump #statevisit pic.twitter.com/yO0fnqk5Sa — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 16, 2025

Trump (79) and First Lady Melania (55) are expected at midday by King Charles (76) and Queen Camilla (78). After a full day with a royal program on the castle grounds, the big state banquet with speeches by Trump and the King will follow in the evening. On arrival on Tuesday evening, Trump told reporters that he "loves" the United Kingdom.

King and president without people

Camilla had already caused the first minor scare on Tuesday afternoon. She was unable to attend the funeral service for the late Duchess of Kent for health reasons. The Queen was suffering from an inflammation of the sinuses. According to dpa, however, she hopes to be able to fully participate in the events during Trump's state visit.

Another uncertainty factor was eliminated early on in the planning of the state visit. The entire pompous procedure will take place behind the closed iron gates of the castle - the state visit party will not venture onto the streets of Windsor. The carriage procession is also only planned for the castle grounds. How potential demonstrators are kept away

Thousands of people are expected to attend the demonstration in London

The "Stop Trump Coalition" has announced protests in London for today. During Trump's first state visit, thousands of people took to the streets to demonstrate. Will a giant balloon stylizing Trump as a baby in diapers be used again this time? Epstein is also likely to play a role again on the banners of the demonstration.

The US multimillionaire, who moved in the highest circles, ran an abuse ring and was arrested and charged in 2019. According to official reports, the then 66-year-old committed suicide in his prison cell that same year. His death caused wild speculation in parts of US society because Epstein had excellent contacts in American high society. Trump also spent time with Epstein, as evidenced by several videos and photos. Trump and the US government vehemently deny that the US president was involved in Epstein's crimes.

Wednesday the king, Thursday the politics

After the day of protests in London and honors in Windsor, Trump will meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, among others, on Thursday. The British government announced in advance a "technology prosperity pact" with Washington with billions in US investment in the fields of artificial intelligence, quantum technology and nuclear energy. However, shortly before Trump's arrival, the Guardian reported, citing government sources, that the elimination of steel and aluminum tariffs hoped for by the British would not happen for the time being.

A further concession from Trump in the tariff dispute was seen as the main argument for the controversial second state visit to the UK. In May, both countries announced a deal that offered the UK the prospect of significantly lower tariffs on exports to the USA than other Western partners. Instead of the 50 percent imposed worldwide, British steel and aluminum exports would initially only be subject to a 25 percent tariff and would eventually disappear completely.

What are William and Kate doing?

The heir to the throne and his wife, who is hugely popular with the British, are the first to receive Trump and his entourage at the palace. The Prince and Princess of Wales then escort the Trumps to the reception with the King and Queen, according to protocol. William and Kate (both 43) will also ride in the carriage procession. Melania and Kate are also scheduled to have a private meeting with a scout group on Thursday.

William's younger brother Harry (41) and his wife Meghan (44) are - unsurprisingly - not mentioned at all in the protocol. The two have broken away from the royal family and live in the USA. The latest attempts at reconciliation play no part in the Trump visit.

Operation state visit

The day in Windsor is an enormous challenge for the security forces. Thousands of officers will be on duty and the castle will be turned into a fortress for this purpose. Police told the PA news agency that officers will be ready to respond to a possible "very high threat level" incident in Windsor. The town would be secured from the air, on the streets and along the River Thames. The incident with the activists casts a bad light on the preparations.

The US delegation traveled to the UK under the impression of the assassination attempt on the ultra-conservative Trump supporter Charlie Kirk. The right-wing activist was shot dead in front of hundreds of people at one of his events on a university campus. The police did not comment on possible changes following the Kirk assassination. A spokesperson said: "We are constantly reviewing our approach to these operations. We do this on a daily basis, throughout the planning phase."