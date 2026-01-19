Karoline Leavitt is responsible for Trump's press work. (archive picture) Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

The White House spokeswoman has threatened CBS News with a lawsuit after an interview with Donald Trump if the interview is not broadcast unedited.

Sven Ziegler

After a recorded interview by Donald Trump with the news channel CBS News, the White House intervened. As reported by the New York Times, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt contacted the CBS team immediately after the end of the recording.

Leavitt explained that the President expected the interview to be broadcast in full. If this did not happen, Trump would sue CBS. This remark was made in a calm tone, according to an audio recording obtained by the New York Times.

The exchange took place shortly after the filming in Michigan, during which Trump had given a 13-minute interview for the "CBS Evening News". Leavitt said: "Make sure you don't cut the interview. Otherwise we'll sue you to the ground".

Some CBS employees present initially took Leavitt's statement as a joke, writes the New York Times. Nevertheless, CBS News broadcast the interview in full and unedited that evening. The broadcaster later explained in a statement that the decision to broadcast the interview in full had already been made when the interview was booked.

Trump sued CBS earlier

Leavitt also commented on the incident afterwards. She said that the American public had a right to see the president's interviews unedited. The interview had ultimately been broadcast in full.

Trump had already sued CBS in 2024 over the editing of a "60 Minutes" interview. The broadcaster's parent company reached an out-of-court settlement at the time, although many legal experts had said the lawsuit had little chance of success.

A few weeks ago, CBS made headlines again when a piece critical of Trump on "60 Minutes" disappeared just hours before publication. The background to this has not yet been clarified.

Trump regularly takes legal action against media organizations whose reporting he dislikes. Most recently, a major lawsuit against the BBC made headlines. The broadcaster later apologized, but that was not enough for Trump. He is demanding billions in compensation.